5 epic travel experiences you can’t miss on your Vietnam trip

From mega metropolises to far-flung destinations, Vietnam is full of awe-inspiring attractions that offer a one-of-a-lifetime traveling experience. Below is the list of 5 best experiences you should not miss when visiting Vietnam in 2020.





1. Conquer Mount Fansipan in Sapa



Most mountaineers attempt to ascend Mount Fansipan (3,143m) – the roof of Indochina. In the center of the Hoang Lien Son range, this often-cloud-obscured peak itself looks mighty from afar. It boasts an abundance of flora and fauna with around 1680 plant species and over 136 bird species sheltering around the mountain. Fansipan Mountain is also the haven for pilgrims to the Buddha’s realm on. Tranquility seekers can walk around several majestic spiritual works namely Kim Son Bao Thang Tu complex, the Great Amitabha Buddha Statue, and Bich Van Thien Tu Pagoda.

.

(photo credit: INGIMAGE)



Undoubtedly, conquering Vietnam’s most prominent mountain is a second-to-none experience. Luckily, Fansipan is accessible year-round and the ascent to the summit is not a difficult task to experienced hikers. Meanwhile, visitors without much hiking experience can take the 6282m-long cable car across the Muong Hoa valley to reach the top. From the cable car station, tourists must climb another 600 steps to reach the Fansipan Peak or take the 2-km mountain-climbing railway line.



Ticket price: 700.000 VND/adult and 500.000 VND/child (below 1.4m). The train costs 70.000 VND/one way.

Visitors can buy the ticket the Sun World Fansipan Legend Office, Nguyen Chi Thanh road, Sapa town or Sun Plaza Center.





2. Get to Halong Bay for cruise embarkation



With its 500 million-year-old towering limestone pillars, 2000 craggy tiny islets topped by forests and turquoise blue waters, Halong Bay inevitably becomes the natural wonder that sure must not be missed in Vietnam. The tourism hub comprises Halong Bay in the center, surrounded by Lan Ha Bay, Cat Ba Island, and Bai Tu Long Bay.



Few things are more fascinating to adventure seekers, nature lovers and solo travelers than stay on a floating hotel and marvel at spectacular sceneries of the bay. A remarkable array of life-enriching excursions to Titop Island, Vung Vieng fishing village, Amazing cave, Dark & Bright cave, and Cat Ba Island reveal wonders beyond the shore. Experiences are even more enjoyable and personal when you sail on an all-inclusive cruise and get involved in a range of water-based activities.





3. Walking the Golden Bridge Danang



Most first-time visitors to the Golden Bridge are stunned into silence simply because it is so mesmerizing and stretches so far beyond your vision. Located inside Ba Na Hill Resort, the bridge is boats yellow color and a pair of rocky hands perched on a mountain. With the length of 150m, the Golden Bridge viewing platform will let sightseers take splendid photos of Ba Na Hills, the French village, Le Jardin D’Amour Garden and the 100-year-old Debay Wine Cellar.



To reach the site, visitors get on the world’s longest and highest cable car in approximately 20 minutes. From above, the cable car offers views of top-picked tourist spots such as the Dragon Bridge, Marble Mountain.

4. Throw yourself into the Hoian Full Moon Lantern Festival

When night knocks, there’s no such thing as the splendid Hoian Full Moon lantern festival held on every 14th day of the lunar month. Starting from 1998, the highlight of this festival is the colorful lanterns lit with candles floating on the Thu Bon River. Not only does the lantern festival illuminate Hoian Quarter with magical lights, but this practice is also done for a wish of good luck. During the festival, there are also several interesting cultural activities and traditional arts taken place on the road. Usual performances include bamboo flutes, drums and poetry readings held along the river.



You can’t visit Hoian without joining this traditional festival, wandering around and soaking up the atmosphere. It is highly recommended to relish a serene sampan ride, play board games or Bai Choi and stopover some street food stalls to enjoy delicious, must-try food.





5. Soak up the pristine romantic beauty of Ninh Van Bay



What could be more relaxing than bed down in a luxurious suite on Ninh Van Bay where impressive rock formations, crystal clear waters and a backdrop of towering mountains seemingly embrace you? In stark contrast to the denseness of Nha Trang City, Ninh Van Bay boasts a private and relaxing hideaway with its pristine beauty. You can also luxuriate your stay in a range of fine resorts namely Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and L’Alyana Ninh Van Bay resorts.







(photo credit: INGIMAGE)





There are a couple of ways to travel to Ninh Van Bay depending on your preferences. You can take a high-speed train for 70km by the sea in 20 minutes to reach the bay. If you’re not pressed for time, you can travel by motorbike or car following the highway and admire a beautiful, unique nature on road.





6. Crawl through the Cu Chi Tunnels



The hectic atmosphere and remarkable structures aside, Ho Chi Minh City proudly preserves historical sites where history buffs and culture vultures can get a glimpse of Vietnam’s war. Amongst those, Cu Chi Tunnel is one of the prominent draws. The site is a series of narrow underground chambers stretching for 30km out of the city to shelter Vietcong guerillas during the fierce war.



Cu Chi Tunnels is accessible by bus within 1.5 hours. Visitors who do not suffer from claustrophobia can challenge themselves by crawling through narrow tunnels and experience life underground. There is also a chance to taste typically boiled tapioca and hot tea.

Getting There

There are daily flights from Tel Avis to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines with a short stop in either Moscow or Istanbul. The average flight time is 14 hours and 50 minutes.



Visa Information

Israeli citizens are required to have a valid visa to visit Vietnam. Visas can be obtained in person the embassy of Vietnam in Tel Avis or through the e-visa system online.

