9 Tips for Moving

Finding your dream home isn't easy, but moving seems even harder. Suddenly you own way more stuff than you ever realized. Here are 9 tips that will make moving less stressful.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 14:03
Moving to new house (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Moving to new house
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Finding your dream home isn't easy, but moving seems even harder. Suddenly you own way more stuff than you ever realized. If only it could just appear in your new home! Here are 9 tips that will make moving less stressful.
1. Make a To-Do List
The first thing that you should do is write an extensive to-do list. There will be a million things that you'll need to plan and take care of, and trying to keep track of all of them in your memory is insane. Write down even the things that seem obvious. There are a lot of useful apps you can use to keep track of your list, or you can use old-fashioned pen and paper if you prefer. 
 
2. Change Your Address
You should change your address two weeks before moving. Make sure you update your address everywhere. The most important things are the utilities, your bank accounts, credit cards, cable; but don't forget the smaller things such as PayPal, Amazon, subscriptions, etc. Make sure to update all of your friends as well.  

3. Find a Moving Company
Research moving companies ahead of time. Make sure you read all of their policies and fine print. Finding a good and reliable moving company as Moishes will make your experience a lot better. 
4. Plan Meals Ahead
For some weeks before your move, start planning your meals around the food you already have in your house. This especially goes for any frozen and perishable food you have. When buying groceries, make sure you buy only things that will definitively be eaten in this period. 
5. Take Pictures of Your New House
This one is very important if you're renting your house or apartment. Before you bring anything in your new home, take pictures of every room, especially if you notice any existing damage. This will be helpful in the future if your landlord tries to charge you unnecessary cleaning and repair fees. 
6. Clean Before You Move
If possible, go to your new home before the move and clean up the bathroom and the kitchen. Prepare some essentials, like toilet paper, shower curtains and towels; you'll appreciate them on the moving day. If you're moving too far and can't clean beforehand, have some basic cleaning supplies packed separately so that you can do a quick sweep through the new place before you start bringing the boxes in. 
7. Pack on Time
Packing can be a laborious process, so it's best to start on time. You probably have more things than you realize. If you start a few weeks ahead, you can pack slowly and take your time organizing things. Pack a few boxes every day, starting with the least essential things.
8. Get Rid of Things
Moving is a great time to get rid of things you don't really need anymore. Lose everything you don't use, that's too bulky or that you keep just for sentimental reasons. You can give things away, donate them, or maybe even sell them. This way, your move will be lighter and easier, and you'll feel like you're getting a fresh start.
9. Treat Everyone
Taking care of the people who are helping you is important. Keep a box of snacks and water on hand during moving day. This way, people can help themselves to a treat and recharge some needed energy during the moving process. When you bring everything into your new home, treat your friends with some pizza and cold drinks. 


