A Brief History of Vaping and Vaporizer

Even though vaping is a current trend, if you want to know how it was started, you need to dig into history. Smoking tobacco has always been harmful to health, and the best alternative to smoking is vaping. Vaporizers are made from an herb called cannabis, and the herb has been around for centuries. The herb has many uses from medical to recreational, and for a reason, people needed to have in-depth knowledge about it. One of the popular ways of consuming the herb is vaping. The technique also differs from one country to another.

Walking Down Through History

If you want to learn about vape and vaporizer , then you will see that there are many layers like any other subject. So, let's take a look at ancient history; vaping can be dated back to the 5th century BC in Egypt. The eminent historian of that time called Herodotus had written about vaping. The technique was impressive; the people used to take the hemp seeds and heat it with red stone. Once the seeds are heated up, they used to start emitting vapor, and people inhale the vapor.

Coming to Southeast Asia, people got introduced to hookah, and that was used for vaping extensively. Gradually vaping was introduced to America and Europe in the 20th century, and with that, the modern history of vaping has started. Joseph Robinson invented the first e-cigarette, and it was known as Butane Ignition vaporizer. Later the modern-day vaporizer was made by Herbert Gilbert in 1960. Once the vaping device got invented, it took to the market as a 'smokeless non-tobacco cigarette.'

But the scientists and researchers did not stop after that, and they kept on inventing new things. With that constant trial and error method, Chinese researcher Hon Lik came up with an advanced form of e-cigarette in the 21stcentury.

How Did Vaping Become Popular?

While talking about the history of vape, a question of what made so many people turn to vape? Well, to find the answer, you need to go back to history again. Nicotine has always been the most favorite drug of the people, and they follow different techniques to consume it. There are various ways to consume nicotine like chewing, smoking, applying on the skin; people even injected it in their body despite the horrific consequences.

The primary source of nicotine is tobacco, and this is the reason people kept on finding innovative ways to consume tobacco with other substances. So, this is how marijuana came into the picture to accompany tobacco and enhance the smoking experience.

Vaporizers for Marijuana

Development in Vaporizers

On the other hand, the e-cigarettes vaporize the wax, or herbs or the oil by using the vape tank. The device is run by battery, and in most cases, the battery is reusable. Coming to the vape mod, it is bigger than a vape pen.

E-Cigarette and Vaporizer Pen

A Complete Idea of a Vaporizer

Vape and vaporizer are synonymous; it is a device used for inhaling the vaporized substance. The vaporized material is of either tobacco or cannabis; to produce the vapor, the herbs are infused with essential oil any liquid substance. The liquid substance can be nicotine, glycerin, or propylene glycol. Coming to the morphological features of the vaping apparatus, it has an extraction chamber, and that can be various types. The extraction chamber can be of glass or metal. The vapor formed in the device can be stored in the bag, or the user can inhale the vapor directly through the hose pipe. To reduce the harmful effect of smoking, the entire process is done in the cooler temperature. There are different types of vaporizers available, and they are as follows:

Medical Vaporizers

As it is proved that cannabis is less harmful and helps in quitting smoking, so medical vaporizers started to arrive in the market. The people who are suffering from pain, epilepsy, and sclerosis, HIV/AIDS are prescribed for smoking cannabis for treatment purposes. According to the research, smoking cannabis Sativa will help to reduce 34% of the pain.

Will Vaporizers Continue To Stay In The Market?

While talking about vaporizers, you need to know that it has a bright future, and the people and companies producing it will come up with a brand new product in the future. No matter whether it is being used for therapeutic purposes or recreational, inhaling vaporizers is not a threat to human health. So as long as there is no other alternative to smoking, the researchers will come up with new innovative ideas.

If you go through the overall history of vaporizers, you will know that the reason behind the popularity of vaporizers is its harmless inhalants that are also used for medical purposes, and the results are also evident. According to market research, consumers like the device, so it can be said that vaporizers are not leaving the market anytime soon. The vaporizers are not combustible, and this is the reason the chemical remains intact. One can blend the substance at the time of vaping, and the remaining substance can be reused after some time. However, the remaining substance can remain in the bowl and turns black, but you can use it again. So this method of reusing the material has higher economic value, and the substance does not lose its healthful properties.

