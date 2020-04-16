Rarely, entrepreneurs with years of experience in an industry will decide to forge a new path in that sector by integrating new technology. For Roy Dekel, co-founder and CEO of real estate tech startup

SetSchedule

, that was exactly the journey he chose. After many years of success in high-level positions throughout the real estate sector, Roy seized the opportunity to integrate technology into this human-centric industry.





Long before founding SetSchedule, Roy spent five years serving in the Israeli military with honors. This time in the military instilled a high level of drive in Roy, pushing him to constantly seek out opportunities to improve and innovate. Upon moving to the United States, Roy entered the business world as a manager at The Windows Group, then as president for the DCH Home Development Company. From there, Roy felt the urge to create his own path and subsequently founded his own investment firm. In 2014, Roy set out to create a technology-driven company that would provide much-needed tools for real estate agents. Now, his company SetSchedule is doing just that- pioneering machine learning and artificial intelligence as useful tools for real estate agents. And as Roy’s success grows, so does his charity work – Roy fundraises regularly for child cancer charities and supports a plethora of other non-profit groups.



Today, we’re diving deep with Roy to understand how his Israeli roots and his time in America has influenced his journey in the real estate and

tech worlds

. Roy is here with us to share valuable insights on real estate, tech, and entrepreneurial ventures.



You’re from Israel and spent five years in the military. Can you tell us about that experience and how it shaped your startup aspirations?

In my five years as a seal and later as an officer, I had the opportunity to work for the largest organization type in the country, and while

business

is not exactly warfare, the exposure to the vast ecosystem helped shape my viewpoint on teamwork, accountability, company structure, and training.



What do you think are driving factors for the many Israeli startup founders?

Israeli’s have no plan B. They are a country surrounded by enemies and as a result are driven to be the first and the best for their own survival and livelihood. In this respect, Israeli’s are brought up uniquely, and they have a different sense of obligation and thinking rooted deep within their culture. The entrepreneurial spirit of the Israeli people comes from the correlations of that culture and the structured experience provided by the military. In short, they are taught that survival and self-reliance go hand and hand. This is clear based on the simple fact that Israel has more companies listed in the Nasdaq than any other country besides America.