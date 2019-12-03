Conceive Plus: Respecting the needs of all couples trying to conceive

There is no denying that fertility treatments have helped couples struggling to fall pregnant to finally accomplish their dream of having a baby. However, for some couples, the harsh reality is that the treatments may continue to be unsuccessful and because of their prohibitive price, they may have to give up after a while.

How is infertility treated medically?

Doctors who are treating infertility work on finding and curing the cause, but often there are no obvious reasons as to why a couple cannot conceive. For many couples with unexplained infertility, they may need to set a limit to the number of treatment cycles that they are willing to try for and from then on to set another plan in motion. The options after unsuccessful infertility treatments may include adoption or deciding on accepting a child-free life while continuing to attempt to conceive naturally.

When should couples seek help to conceive?

Doctors usually diagnose infertility after one year of trying to conceive unsuccessfully. After that most doctors will start to investigate the causes and may prescribe a course of treatments with FDA approved drugs. Some couples may only try a few infertility treatments while others attempt for far more. Cost is a major factor in the decision of how many treatments to have, especially if insurance doesn’t cover them.

How can couples increase their probabilities of conceiving naturally?

The first option for all couples is to try and conceive naturally. As was proven by some cases in the UK, many couples often have doubts as to how easy it will be for them to get pregnant because of various factors of which some relate to age, polycystic ovaries, previous injuries, miscarriages, etc. On forums and online sellers, one can read the encouraging stories of women who succeeded, some in just a short time, by using a fertility lubricant. Others again swear that the use of dietary supplement pills helped them to enhance their fertility by improving their vitamin and mineral levels.

Conceive Plus fertility lubricant

The FDA-cleared fertility lubricant by Conceive Plus is also U.S Patented. Semen and cervical fluids naturally contain magnesium and calcium ions and that is why the fertility lubricant is enhanced with them. Their role is to support the viability and motility of the sperm and to assist in the fertilization process. The pH levels of the vagina are also corrected by the ions and this helps to create the ideal environment for fertilization and ultimately, increases the chances of conception. The lubricant, which can be used at any time of the month during sexual intercourse, has proven to be an extremely popular product.

Conceive Plus Women’s Fertility Support and Men’s Fertility Support dietary supplement pills

Men and women trying to conceive can only benefit from a change in diet and lifestyle. Any shortages of minerals and vitamins can affect fertility in both and it has been proven that couples who are taking natural supplements greatly increase their chances of conceiving in a shorter time.

The natural supplements from Conceive Plus include the benefits of vitamins A, C, and E, a number of B vitamins, folate, calcium, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and other important minerals. In their various capacities, these enhance fertility by increasing the production of luteinizing and follicle-stimulating hormones that improve ovulation, sperm motility, and sperm count. They protect the sperm and egg from free radicals, while also enhancing healthy cell division to help prevent miscarriages.

These dietary supplements can be taken daily for at least three months before conceiving and can be used together with the fertility lubricant closer to the desired time of conception.

The supplements are vegetarian, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Conceive Plus clarifies the difference between fertility support supplements and infertility treatments

Concerned with keeping the public informed, the media sometimes does not take all the information available to them into consideration before jumping to conclusions. It is understandable that in light of many cheap, unsubstantiated and contaminated foods and supplements reaching the U.S., the FDA and FTC have to ensure that the public is not exposed to any dangers, but sensationalist reporting often undermines their efforts.

What was claimed by the media?

Recently the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) made a claim that there was no clinical evidence that proved how supplements work. Unfortunately for them, their concerns seem to be pointless because no one claims that dietary supplements do anything other than just supplement the dietary intake. No one is actually claiming that they have any other pharmaceutical effect.

Some media articles immediately pounced on this and their reporting included partial quotes from official sources, leaving the public with the impression that supermarkets and online suppliers of fertility support supplements were falsely making claims that their products were actually infertility treatments.

What is the truth about fertility support supplements?

Academic research over many years has shown that there is a link between certain vitamins and increased fertility in men and women. Vitamins can stimulate certain hormones, improve sperm motility and enhance cell division. Companies that create fertility support supplements do not claim to produce infertility treatments and have found it unacceptable that the CSPI demanded action from the FDA, perhaps in an attempt to blur the lines.

Conceive Plus put their case forward

Positive news does travel fast and the patented gel by Conceive Plus, attributed to a string of successful pregnancies in the UK, was mentioned as part of an article on the supplements. The American public instantly became interested in how dietary supplements can help them prior and during infertility treatment.

In their statement, issued in support of the FDA mission, Conceive Plus reiterated that their products are carefully labeled so as not to communicate the wrong message to hopeful consumers during the difficult and emotional time of trying to conceive. The dietary supplements contain vitamins and minerals already proven by clinical evidence to assist the reproductive functions of the human body. They advise that those planning to conceive commence using the supplements 90 days before to balance any nutrient deficiencies.

Conceive Plus ensures that correct labeling and directions do not misinform their consumers and offer directions for the use of the dietary supplement.

A final word on where supplement manufacturers stand

American consumers are not as gullible as some people seem to think and they also have the protection of the FDA and FTC to ensure that any unscrupulous practices are not encouraged. According to evidence, no supplement provider tried to pass off their supplements as infertility treatments. This may leave people wondering as to why some bodies are trying to push the 12 month time period for infertility treatment forward and what the financial implications to the consumer may be.