How to build a bankroll from scratch in poker?

But as you might have guessed, each has its pros and cons and a different way of helping you build a bankroll.

Cash games

With a bankroll as low as $10, cash games are the first direction you want to look if you want to win more real money quickly. For starters, you'd be playing the games with 1c/2c blinds. And most experts recommend playing at full-ring (9-player) instead of playing at flat-ring (6-player), because players in a full-ring setting are often easier to beat with a solid, basic strategy.

Cash games are great for you to build your bankroll because it has the worst real-money players of any other poker game. Most of the players you’ll come across are weak, passive, and loose players, many of whom can be brushed aside with a few monster hands.

Tournaments

With your $10 bankroll, you can enter a multi-table poker tournament time and time and again because most of these tournaments are played with stakes as little as 50c. And even with this low stake, players still end up walking away with handsome prizes.

You can expect most tournaments to not be as crazy as freerolls and even less difficult than higher buy-in games. But, on the downside, most poker tournaments are often typified by big, unforeseen swings, meaning that you can do everything right and still end up not winning any money despite trying multiple times.

Sit N Goes

Alternatively, you can walk into a sit n go tournament. And thanks to the diversity of the online poker world, there are now many variations of Sit N Goes. But be careful how you enter a sit n go tournament because having a basic strategy is sometimes not always enough. To build your bankroll with a sit n go tournament, you can hit the 9-player games where three players get paid. Again, you only need as little as 50c or as high as $1 to enter these games.

Fast-fold poker

This is a pretty good way to save your small bankroll from crashing down while still taking a shot at real money. You can find this format in both cash games and tournaments formats. In this format, players sit in a pool of players at their buy-in, and then each time they fold, they get sent to a new table where they have to start a hand with players at random from their pool. This format helps you get rid of junk hands and gives you a new shot every time you fold.

Want to win more money?

By now, your bankroll should be speaking in the hundreds, at least a hundred dollars. But is that where you want to stop? I doubt it! If you’re anything like many of the poker players out there, I’m sure you’d want to win more.

But before you do anything with your new, improved bankroll, I'd advised that you take a deep breath and step back from staking your money for now.

There are many bonus offers and exciting incentives on most poker sites available to those new players that are ready to make deposits upon signing up with them. So instead of worrying about how you want to risk your $100 on some higher buy-in games, you should be thinking about how you can take advantage of these exciting bonus offers.

Check out different poker sites and find the ones with the best bonus offers that best appeal to you. Usually, you'll find sites willing to offer you as much as a 200% welcome bonus. But be sure to read their terms and conditions before you proceed to sign up with them.

Adopt bankroll management

Once you've found a way to multiply your bankroll with the bonuses on these sites, the next thing is to start employing bankroll management as you go back to try your luck at high buy-in games. Remember, it took a lot of work to build your bankroll from zero to whatever it is now, and you wouldn't want to lose all that in just one night.

As a general rule of thumb, once you walk into a poker site with your good-to-go bankroll, use the following guideline to decide how you want to stake your money.

Cash Games: only use 5% of your stake on any table.

Sit N Goes: Only play a maximum of 2% of your stake for a buy-in.

Tournaments: Only play a maximum of 1% of your stake for a buy-in.