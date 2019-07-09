If You Don't Visit These Ten Must-See Attractions, Don't Bother Flying to Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

So you’ve booked your tickets to Israel, confirmed those kids meals on the flight and are ready for take-off. But before you finalize that itinerary for the Holy Land, make sure you include the following must-see sites that’ll stay in your family album for generations.





1. Hebron -The second Holiest Site in Israel (and kid-friendly)

Wait, How did Hebron make the list?...Aside from the Maarat Hamachpela, the burial site of Abraham and Sarah, there’s actually a lot of attractions for kids! These include a 4-D Movie Ride - an interactive educational adventure with moving seats and special effects. Then you can head over to the 360-degree lookout point for a view of the entire city.

Did you know: Hebron is the second holiest and most historic city in Israel (after Jerusalem). That’s why 700,000 tourists a year visit this ancient town. Additionally, Hebron was the first capital of Israel. The Maarat Hamachpela also hosts the tombs of Isaac and Rebecca, as well as Jacob and Leah. It is the oldest structure on the planet that’s still being used today for the same original purpose it was designed for!

The Hebron Fund is the official tour operator of the city and the most popular choice of tourists. Their private buses leave from the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem making it super easy for families to travel with their kids! Their expert guides ensure that the day is not only educational but fun and meaningful for individuals, families, and groups. Hebron is located about an hour’s drive south of Jerusalem. Click here to view the open tour dates and book your tour.

Caption: Tourists enjoy the popular 4D movie ride at the new Museum and Visitors Center

2. Become a Sharp Shooter at Caliber 3 Shooting Range (Gush Etzion)

If you want to be the best, you have to train with the best! All of Caliber 3’s instructors are weapons experts who have seen combat and are still active reservists in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces). Interact with them and hear their stories about places and operations that you have read about in the news. You can choose from Caliber 3’s shooting adventure, paintball, survival training, and self-defense/krav maga or a customized event. Whichever you choose, there is something for children and grown-ups of all ages.



3. Discover ancient vessels in an archaeological dig (Bet Guvrin)



For a great family activity, help out on an archaeological excavation in underground caves from the time of the Maccabees. After your excavation, tour the cave complexes and see an ancient olive press and water cisterns. Finish at the pottery shed and see for yourself some of the most important and rare finds.





4. Volunteer at Pantry Packers (Jerusalem)

Volunteer for a day at Colel Chabad’s Pantry Packers - not only is it a good deed to help those in need, but it can also be fun! Pantry Packers will show you how to properly package foodstuff that will be sent to Israel’s neediest families. Show your kids the importance of helping others and have fun while doing it.. Just a 15-minute drive from the Inbal Hotel!





5. Kayaking at Kfar Blum



Spend the day kayaking along the Galilee’s cleanest and greenest river. Kfar Blum Kayaks offer many exciting recreational challenges. You may enjoy the “standard route”, rafting down the beautiful clear Hatzbani stream, later merging with the Banias stream, featuring a fun little water rapids surprise. The more hard-core thrill seekers will undoubtedly choose the “long route”, which takes you on the furthest, most adventurous water-route in the Galilee. Many kayakers prefer Kfar Blum over the competition. That’s because their bus route ensures that their customers go directly to their car instead of the usual sitting in a wet bathing suit on the bus like other companies will often have their patrons do. It is also one of the more popular kayaking spots up north. Afterward, you won’t want to miss the Top Rope- Adventure Park, featuring a gigantic, all level 40-foot high Climbing Wall, the 300 feet zip-line, or the 20 different rope bridges. The top rope is ideal for keeping the kids occupied with more age-appropriate fun as well as access to refreshments. There are also places to picnic. Whichever path you, or your family, or group chooses, will definitely be an unforgettable experience of wet fun. 6. Walk thru Hezekiah's Tunnels - City of David





Originally built by King David, over 3,000 years ago, and the site of the First, Second and future Third Temple the City of David is considered one of the most important sites in the world. Today, the City of David (Ir David), is an active tourist site, featuring exciting tours to the ancient site, archeological digs, jeep rides, and the famous water hike through Hezekiah’s Tunnels. It is highly recommended that you bring a flashlight and wear shorts. Those walking from the Western Wall should make a left out of the Dung Gate and a right at the first possible turn.



7. Enjoy a Sound and Light Show at the Tower of David

The Tower of David may be 2,000 years old, but some of its most exciting new features use cutting edge technology to present Jerusalem’s story to their 400,000 visitors per year. The first Night Spectacular opened in October 2008, portraying the story of Jerusalem through images, characters, and sounds that are projected onto the Tower’s walls. The first night show, which has since been revamped, attracted over 2 million guests, illuminating archeological ruins and hidden pathways of the citadel for guests in an enveloping multi-sensory experience that is great for the whole family. Just a 5-minute walk from Mamilla Mall.

8. Float in the Dead Sea



No wonder it was nominated for being one of the seven wonders of the world! Visit the lowest (and perhaps one of the most beautiful) points on earth, where you can cover yourself with mud and then float in the sea. Usually visited on the same day as Masada, over 3 million tourists visit the Dead Sea annually. Due to the extreme salinity of the water, make sure to instruct kids not to get the water in their eyes.



Or, opt for a unique tour of the Dead Sea and learn about its salt formations and attempts to save Israel’s water treasures through environmental education and advocacy.

9. Swim with Dolphins in Eilat



Eilat is a must-see resort-like town in the most southern tip of Israel. With an amazing aquarium, scuba diving and snorkeling, you can bring the entire family for some rest and relaxation away from the bustling cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Dolphin Reef’s park is a great place to kick back and even get the chance to swim with dolphins! 10. Eretz Bereshit/Genesis Land



Dress in ancient Biblical fashion trends and ride a camel into the tent of Abraham for some light refreshments. At Eretz Bereishit,(Genesis Land), you will find yourself completely immersed in an incredible Biblical adventure. Lose yourself in an unbelievable ancient experience at Eretz Breishit, only a 20-minute drive outside of Jerusalem near Maale Adumim.









