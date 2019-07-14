Innovation – A Simple Revolution

For years Israel’s Zimmers industry has suffered from bias and lack of trust, at times justifiably so. It also lacked the technology to make it easily accessible. A new mobile application is about to change the rules of the game, enabling anyone to reserve a room anywhere, at any time and for any date, using the same tools familiar to us from hotel bookings. This is a huge change – these features had not been available for zimmer reservations until now. It completely changes the Zimmer booking experience by using the latest technology and providing a new level of user experience.







Innovation is unquestionably one of the driving forces in the business world, certainly for the past two decades. Many companies strive to implement it, not always successfully. One of the main problems with innovation is integration. A study conducted among American firms found that 80% acknowledge the value of innovation, but only 4% believe they are implementing it successfully.

In my role as a strategic consultant I advise diverse companies in a wide range of fields. For one company that I have been advising for the past four years, innovation is not just a slogan but a value, part of its daily routine. Four years ago I began providing strategic and marketing consulting services to Pirsumedia Netgroup Ltd. It was clear from the outset that these professionals, whose field of expertise is Zimmer marketing in Israel, had set themselves the goal of changing their field by implementing innovation.

For the past four years we have worked mainly on procedural innovation, which is achieved by providing new meaning to the product’s creation, marketing, or distribution. The basic belief spearheaded by the company owners is that it is essential to regain trust in the Zimmer industry. This was our starting point when we selected the ZimerTop website, owned by the company, which is in effect Israel’s leading Zimmer marketing website.

We knew that in the first stage we would have to address three main areas:

What are the consumers need? The studies we conducted clearly showed a lack of trust among consumers, who were repeatedly exposed to online assurances and images that did not reflect the true condition of the Zimmer. Prices and occupancy were not updated in real-time, so booking a Zimmer in Israel smacked of haggling in the marketplace.

What are the technological possibilities? We knew we had to develop an optimally advanced site that would provide solutions for our customers’ needs and help us change the industry’s public image. This is being done through a state of the art app that is currently being launched.

What is practical from the market aspect? It was clear from the outset that change is not always welcome. To mitigate this, we needed to advertise our beliefs regarding the way the market should operate, and recruit ZIMMER owners who shared our convictions.

Currently Pirsumedia is marketing the ZimerTop app – which, based on these beliefs, is attracting potential guests from Israel and the world who would like to enjoy an app that provides the most advanced tools for booking a Zimmer vacation in Israel.

Why download the app? These are the benefits the app provides

- All the locations advertising on the app have actually been visited by company representatives. More to the point – the opinions presented on the app are genuine, written only by guests who actually stayed at the Zimmer!

- The app allows for online Zimmer booking, while prices and occupancy are constantly updated and accurate, for future seasons as well.

- Once you have completed the order you will receive a detailed reservation to your inbox, and more importantly – you have the option of free cancellation according to the conditions detailed for each Zimmer. This enables you to book ahead of time without fear.

The ZimerTop app is a winning example of successful innovation implementation. I highly recommend downloading the app to enjoy a true breakthrough. At the end of the day you need to think smart, so think ZimerTop.

