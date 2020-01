Safety Tips for riding a moped

Okay, so you’ve finally decided it’s time for you to join the league of mopeds riders. Well, that's a pretty bold move. Perhaps you've fallen in love with the enthralling sights of

riders zipping through the city and beating traffics, or you simply need an alternative means of transportation to cut through shorter distances. Whatever your reasons may be, it’s pretty obvious that there are a lot of things to love about mopeds. They are less intimidating than motorcycles, they are cuter than traditional bikes, they are less tiring to ride than motorcycles, and even more, they are much more fuel-efficient than cars. Little wonder why more and more people have been looking to ditch their gas-guzzlers for something a little bit sportier, cuter, and budget-friendlier. But for all the benefits and buzz surrounding a moped, there is no forgetting that a moped is still a vehicle, and like every vehicle, there is a need to operate with caution in mind. That is to say that, mopeds get knocked down too, mopeds get involved in accidents too, and in the worst-case scenarios, mopeds crash too. So before you decide to hit the road and zip through the city like Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday, be sure to read till the end, the set of moped safety tips that I’ve compiled for you below.