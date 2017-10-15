bbbbb
The children’s' fears were manifested in a number of ways with 50% of parents reporting their children were afraid to leave the house and go to public areas.
Everyone knows that LED lighting uses only a tenth of the power used by other bulbs, but they are very expensive. Solution: Immediately cancel the VAT for LEDs.
Akunis replaces Danon at Science, Technology and Space, considers dropping last word in ministry name due to spate of astronaut jokes.
Local choreographer Daphna Horenczyk delves into the world of humor in her three-part evening at the Suzanne Dellal Center
Four decades after making a splash with The Flash, the New York-born, 63-year-old ‘crazy’ grandma is back to strutting her stuff on X-Factor.