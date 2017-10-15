NYC Conference
A car crash in Nayot, Jerusalem, October 2017
By YAKIR LEVY
15/10/2017
Mark Wahlberg
06/08/2017
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu greets Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Jerusalem
On Ukraine President Poroshenko’s first official visit to Israel

By OLEKSANDR FELDMAN
23/12/2015
Stabbing attack
80% of children traumatized from social media videos of terror attacks, survey finds

The children’s' fears were manifested in a number of ways with 50% of parents reporting their children were afraid to leave the house and go to public areas.

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
04/11/2015
Letters
October 16: Saving electricity

Everyone knows that LED lighting uses only a tenth of the power used by other bulbs, but they are very expensive. Solution: Immediately cancel the VAT for LEDs.

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
15/10/2015
Maccabi TA celebrating Winner Cup
Yellow-and-blue lifts first local trophy of season with victory over Eilat

By ALLON SINAI
29/09/2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks with Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (unseen)
Encountering peace: After Abbas

By GERSHON BASKIN
02/09/2015
Ya'acov Litzman, the deputy health minister
Litzman takes oath, becomes first Agudat Yisrael minister in 63 years

Akunis replaces Danon at Science, Technology and Space, considers dropping last word in ministry name due to spate of astronaut jokes.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
02/09/2015
DAPHNA HORENCZYk and David Gordon’s 'Like This My Nephews Can Do'
Putting on a show

Local choreographer Daphna Horenczyk delves into the world of humor in her three-part evening at the Suzanne Dellal Center

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
04/08/2015
LIBI AND her Flashback band
The eternal rock & roll heart of Libi still beats strong

Four decades after making a splash with The Flash, the New York-born, 63-year-old ‘crazy’ grandma is back to strutting her stuff on X-Factor.

By ARIEL BARBIERI-AGHIB
28/07/2015
