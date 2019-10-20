NYC Conference
Indian students asked to put boxes on their heads to prevent cheating

The story became viral after pictures from the exam were posted online.

By OMRI RON
20/10/2019
Scanxiety: My fear of scans

A PET CT is an overwhelming experience. It seems almost designed to trigger fear.

By BRIAN BLUM
27/09/2019
Israeli Arabs persecuted for not being Jewish, Aussie sample test says

“It’s an utter falsehood,” Rabbi James Kennard said.

By HENRY BENJAMIN/JTA
18/07/2019
Iran to increase range of land-to-sea missiles

Tehran has continued to work on their missile projects despite American sanctions.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
06/02/2019
Arrow-3 test in Alaska postponed

Israel's Ministry of Defense said the delay followed consultations in Washington.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
01/05/2018
Forty-nine years in 10 questions

How well do you know the Holy City? Test your knowledge.

By PEGGY CIDOR
04/06/2016
Stop obsessing over international exam scores, urges study

Despite low results, Taub Center finds that Israel is still world leader in registered patents.

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
20/04/2016
Which Famous Communist are you?

There's been a lot of communists over the years, some good, some bad. But which one are you?

By OLIVIA FINE
18/04/2016
How clever are Israel's politicians?

Test provides surprising results.

By LAHAV HARKOV
26/05/2015
