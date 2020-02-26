Bloomberg campaign to try its luck in Israel

Former New York mayor and one of two Jewish Democratic presidential candidates, Michael Bloomberg , is expanding his campaign to Tel-Aviv in an attempt to gain delegates in next month's Democrats Abroad primary.

The Bloomberg campaign is holding a “United for Mike” outreach event in Tel-Aviv on Wednesday with the campaign’s Jewish outreach director, Abigail Pogrebin, and Bloomberg’s former deputy chief of staff for economic development Yonit Serkin.

The Democrats Abroad primary awards 21 delegates and will take place around the world from March 3rd through March 10th.

In Israel, in-person voting locations include Tel-Aviv on March 3rd — Super Tuesday — and in Jerusalem on Friday, March 6th. Results will be announced on March 23.



Bloomberg's main competition in Israel is most likely the other Jewish candidate, current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders, who in 2016 won 60% of the vote, compared to Hillary Clinton's 39%.



Bloomberg currently has 0 pledged delegates, after not running in the Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada caucases.