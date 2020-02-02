The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton during Sanders rally

Last month, documentary footage of Clinton revealed her making harsh statements regarding the current Democratic front runner, in which she called Sanders a "loser", claiming that "nobody likes him.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 03:36
The ongoing tensions between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton reached new heights on Saturday evening, after US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib yelled "boo", when Clinton's name was mentioned.

Tlaib and fellow squad-members Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have been campaigning in place of Sanders while he is in Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Sanders himself has yet to respond directly to Clinton's words, saying in response that "my focus today is on a monumental moment in American history: the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Together, we are going to go forward and defeat the most dangerous president in American history."
When asked to comment on Clinton's statement, the moderator for the event was cut off by loud boos from the crowd. As the moderator tried to calm the crowd, Rep. Tlaib instead chose to boo alongside them, showing publicly her disdain of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.
Tensions between the two Democrats began escalating in 2016, during a contentious battle for the Democratic primary.
Clinton claimed that Sanders attacked her ruthlessly during the 2016 election campaign, saying he exhibited "a pattern" in how his campaign attacked women rivals.
Clinton did not commit to endorsing and campaigning for Sanders should he win the nomination this year, as he did for her in 2016, citing a competitive Democratic field, but she criticized his campaign as having a culture of insult and attack.


