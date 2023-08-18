The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
15 Day Challenge By Legendary Marketer David Sharpe (Business Builder Challenge)

For Anyone Who Wants To Start A Profitable Online Business But Doesn’t Know Where To Begin. The 15 Day Challenge By Legendary Marketer David Sharpe (Business Builder) Review.

By PR
 
AUGUST 18, 2023 15:09
15 Day Challenge By Legendary Marketer (photo credit: PR)
15 Day Challenge By Legendary Marketer
(photo credit: PR)

In the realm of online business education, David Sharpe's 15 Day Challenge stands as a beacon for individuals seeking to venture into the world of profitable online entrepreneurship. This review article delves into the intricacies of the "Business Builder Challenge" offered by Legendary Marketer David Sharpe. Aimed at aspiring entrepreneurs who desire to start a lucrative online business but are unsure where to commence, this challenge promises to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and tools to establish a high-ticket freelance digital marketing business within just 15 days. Click here to visit the official website

15-Day Business Builder Challenge (credit: PR)15-Day Business Builder Challenge (credit: PR)

The 15 Day Challenge Breakdown:

David Sharpe's Business Builder Challenge is meticulously structured across a span of 15 days, each focused on a specific aspect of creating and scaling a successful online business:

1. Building a Strong Foundation: The challenge begins by unraveling the #1 secret to starting and scaling a high-ticket business. It sets the tone for the subsequent days by emphasizing the importance of robust fundamentals.

2. Exploring Business Models: Participants gain insights into the "Core 4" high-ticket business models prevalent in the online landscape, helping them understand the variety of avenues available for generating revenue.

3. Real-time Business Construction: This day offers a unique experience by allowing participants to witness David Sharpe himself building a business in under 30 minutes, demonstrating the practical implementation of the strategies discussed.

4. Mastering the Mindset: The challenge delves into the inner game of wealth, emphasizing the significance of a strong and resilient mindset for long-term business success.

5. Crafting a Solid Business Plan: The pivotal day arrives with the creation of a comprehensive business plan, providing clarity on goals and actionable steps to achieve them.

6. Addressing Queries: Participants are encouraged to seek answers to their burning questions, fostering a sense of community and ensuring no stone is left unturned.

7. Transitioning to Full-Time Entrepreneurship: The challenge navigates the critical decision of transitioning from traditional employment to full-time entrepreneurship, offering valuable insights for a smooth shift.

8. Cultivating High-Income Skills: A deep dive into high-income skills, including lead generation, copywriting, sales, and presentation, equips participants with essential tools for effective digital marketing.

9. Outsourcing and Scaling: Sharpe guides participants through the art of outsourcing, elucidating when, what, and where to delegate tasks for efficient scaling.

10. Harnessing OPM (Other People's Money): The challenge introduces participants to the concept of leveraging external resources, a strategy that accelerates business growth.

11. Avoiding "Wantrepreneur Syndrome": Through this day, participants are armed with strategies to overcome the common stumbling blocks that prevent them from turning their dreams into reality.

12. First Sale and Beyond: The journey culminates with participants experiencing the thrill of making their first sale and embarking on a path of continued success.

Click here to start the 15 Day Challenge >

Bonus Package:

Complementing the challenge's core curriculum are seven valuable bonuses, each designed to further enhance participants' business-building journey:

1. Customized High-Ticket Business Plan: This bonus assists participants in creating personalized business plans to translate their goals into actionable steps.

2. FB Ads Templates: Templates for Facebook ads, replete with image and text examples, empower participants to harness the power of this advertising platform effectively.

3. High-Ticket Email Templates: These templates lay the foundation for building trust and delivering value, a cornerstone of high-ticket sales.

4. High-Ticket Video Scripts: Video scripts ensure participants can confidently communicate their brand message and establish a strong online presence.

5. High-Ticket Phone Scripts: Participants receive powerful phone scripts to effortlessly enroll new high-ticket clients, even without prior sales experience.

6. Personalized 1-on-1 Business Consultation: A unique opportunity to connect with experienced advisors ensures participants receive tailored guidance on their entrepreneurial journey.

7. Top Converting High-Ticket Affiliate Marketing Funnel: Participants gain access to a copy of David Sharpe's successful affiliate marketing funnel, providing insights into effective marketing strategies.

Click here to start the 15 Day Challenge >

Conclusion:

David Sharpe's 15 Day Challenge encapsulates a comprehensive blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to establish a high-ticket freelance digital marketing business. By meticulously addressing each aspect of business creation, from mindset to practical implementation, and by offering a wealth of supplementary resources through its bonus package, this challenge stands as a beacon of guidance and empowerment. Whether you are a newcomer to the world of online business or a seasoned entrepreneur looking to refine your strategies, this challenge offers a valuable opportunity to learn from a legendary marketer and set the stage for long-lasting success.

Legendary Marketer Review

 


