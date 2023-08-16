Accredited Debt Relief Review: Is it Scam or Legit Debt Relief Program?

As of today's date, the USA's national credit card debt has exceeded a staggering 1 trillion dollars, which underscores the urgency of finding effective and credible debt relief solutions. With interest rates on credit cards reaching over 20% and credit card debt hitting new highs, many individuals and families are seeking ways to regain control of their finances and alleviate the burden of debt. In this challenging financial landscape, a reliable debt relief program becomes essential for those looking to achieve financial freedom.

In the realm of debt relief services, Accredited Debt Relief stands as a notable player, offering solutions to individuals burdened by unsecured debts. With its establishment in 2011, this San Diego-based company has gained recognition as an accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council, demonstrating its commitment to ethical and reputable practices in the industry.

Accredited Debt Relief Company Overview and Services

Accredited Debt Relief caters to a diverse range of clients, boasting a track record of enrolling over 200,000 customers since its inception. The company specializes in addressing unsecured debts, which encompass credit card debt, personal loans, payday loans, private student loans, and medical bills. However, it's essential to note that secured debts, such as car loans or home loans, do not qualify for their programs.

Standout features

Reduce unsecured debts by up to 40%

Free, no-obligation consultation

No upfront fees—pay only if your debt is successfully settled

A+ rating from the BBB

Drawbacks

Fees range from of settled debt

Must have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to enroll

Not available nationwide

No support for secured debts, such as mortgages, auto loans and federal student loans

What Types of Debt Can You Settle?

Credit card debt

Medical bills

Personal and payday loans

Private student loans

Enrollment Process and Eligibility

Eligibility for Accredited Debt Relief's services typically requires a minimum unsecured debt of $10,000. The enrollment process involves a free phone consultation to assess the individual's financial situation and tailor a plan to meet their needs and budget. The company has made it convenient for potential clients to initiate the process either through phone consultation or an online form. This process guides individuals through providing necessary information like the amount of debt, contact details, and state of residence. Accredited Debt Relief's services are available to residents of 31 states and Washington, D.C.

How To Sign Up for Accredited Debt Relief

If you have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt, you may be eligible for Accredited Debt Relief’s services. To start the process follow these steps to fill out the form online:

Visit Accredited Debt Relief’s website.

Click to “Get Started.”

Enter the current amount of debt you owe.

Provide your name, phone number, email address and state of residency, then click to get your quote.

Wait for a debt relief specialist to contact you.

Fees and Fee Structure

Accredited Debt Relief operates on a performance-based fee structure. Clients are only charged a fee if the company succeeds in reducing their debt burden. The fee ranges from 15% to 25% of the total settled debt amount. This approach aligns the company's interests with those of its clients, ensuring that clients only pay when they experience real debt relief.

Pros and Cons

Accredited Debt Relief offers a range of advantages and disadvantages for individuals seeking debt relief. Here's a comprehensive overview of the pros and cons associated with Accredited Debt Relief:

Pros:

No Upfront Fees: Accredited Debt Relief operates on a performance-based fee structure. This means that clients are not required to pay any upfront fees to enroll in the program. Fees are only charged once a settlement agreement is successfully negotiated and agreed upon. Free Consultation: The company provides a free consultation with certified debt specialists. This consultation helps clients assess their financial situation and explore suitable debt relief options tailored to their needs and budget. Customized Plans: Accredited Debt Relief develops personalized plans based on clients' financial goals and budget constraints. This approach ensures that each individual's unique circumstances are taken into account. Quick Results: The company claims to provide fast results, with the potential to settle debt in as little as 12 months. While this timeframe is not guaranteed for all clients, it demonstrates the company's commitment to expediting the debt settlement process.

Cons:

Impact on Credit Score: One significant drawback of debt settlement is its potential negative impact on your credit score. With debt settlement, clients typically stop making payments on their credit cards and bills, which can lead to a decrease in their credit score. Debt Settlement Fee: Accredited Debt Relief charges a fee for its services, which can range from 15% to 25% of the total enrolled debt. While this fee is only charged once a settlement is reached, it's important to consider this cost when evaluating the overall effectiveness of the program. Limited Availability: Accredited Debt Relief's services are not available in every state. Potential clients should check the company's website for an updated list of states where their services are offered. Possible Legal Action: As a result of stopping payments during the debt settlement process, clients may face the risk of collections or lawsuits initiated by creditors or collectors. Minimum Debt Requirement: To be eligible for Accredited Debt Relief's program, individuals must have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt. This requirement may exclude some individuals with lower levels of debt from accessing their services.

Customer Testimonials and Ratings

Accredited Debt Relief garners positive customer feedback on both the BBB's website and Trustpilot.

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited Debt Relief holds an A+ accreditation, reflecting its commendable track record in business and commitment to resolving customer grievances. Notably, it boasts an impressive customer rating of 4.81 out of 5 based on 238 reviews. Many customers commend the team's helpfulness, patience, and professionalism.

Trustpilot

Accredited Debt Relief shines with a stellar 4.9 out of 5-star rating, drawing from a substantial pool of 4,168 reviews. Noteworthy, a significant 89% of individuals rate the company as "Excellent," while 9% consider it "Great" or "Average." A mere fraction, less than 3%, rate their experience as "Poor" or "Bad"

Accredited Debt Relief FAQ

1. How does Accredited Debt Relief work? Accredited Debt Relief employs a strategic debt settlement process to help you become debt-free. This process generally spans 12 to 48 months, during which you halt payments on your debts and allocate funds to a dedicated savings account. This account, insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), accumulates money that will be utilized to settle your debts for less than the owed amount. On average, customers settle around 55% of their enrolled balances. While this method can temporarily impact your credit score, it provides an avenue for a faster resolution to your debt situation.

2. What types of debt does Accredited Debt Relief assist with? Accredited Debt Relief specializes in unsecured debts, including credit card debt, medical bills, personal loans, and similar forms of unsecured debt. However, the company doesn't handle secured debts such as mortgages or car loans. Federal student loans and tax debts also fall outside their scope. For tax relief, it's recommended to consult a qualified tax professional or research tax relief companies.

3. Does Accredited Debt Relief negatively affect your credit score? Participating in an Accredited Debt Relief program may lead to a temporary decline in your credit score. The process involves suspending payments on your existing accounts, which creditors view negatively. Additionally, when debts are settled, creditors typically report these transactions as "settled" or "paid in full," indicating incomplete repayment. Despite the initial impact, the long-term benefits of resolving your debts can enable you to improve your credit score once the process is completed.

4. Is Accredited Debt Relief a legitimate company? Indeed, Accredited Debt Relief is a reputable and legitimate debt relief entity. It holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and maintains an A+ rating from the organization. Customer reviews also reflect positively on the company's efforts and effectiveness in helping clients overcome their debt burdens.

5. How is Accredited Debt Relief evaluated? Our evaluation of Accredited Debt Relief took into account several essential factors:

Reputation: We assessed the company's BBB rating, customer reviews, and responsiveness to customer feedback.

We assessed the company's BBB rating, customer reviews, and responsiveness to customer feedback. Services: We thoroughly reviewed the range of debt relief options offered, eligible debt types, and minimum requirements.

We thoroughly reviewed the range of debt relief options offered, eligible debt types, and minimum requirements. Costs and fees: An in-depth examination of the associated fees and free services provided by Accredited Debt Relief.

An in-depth examination of the associated fees and free services provided by Accredited Debt Relief. Customer support and experience: We evaluated the availability of customer support, responsiveness to inquiries, and website user-friendliness.

We evaluated the availability of customer support, responsiveness to inquiries, and website user-friendliness. Transparency: Our assessment encompassed the transparency of the company's regulations, customer information disclosure, and cost breakdown.

Conclusion

Accredited Debt Relief stands as a viable option for individuals grappling with unsecured debt. Its customer-focused approach, lack of upfront fees, and commitment to ethical practices make it an attractive choice for those seeking financial relief. While there are fees to consider and certain limitations in terms of eligible debts, Accredited Debt Relief's positive track record and favorable customer testimonials contribute to its reputation as a reputable debt relief service provider in the industry.

