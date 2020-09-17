The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Aliyah With Nefesh B’Nefesh

Nefesh B'Nefesh's last flight of olim for 5780 lands day before lockdown

"Despite the lockdowns and [coronavirus]-related restrictions, we proudly continue our holy work of Aliyah," Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 19:10
The Katzman family from Toronto at the airport before making Aliyah to Israel (photo credit: KATZMAN FAMILY)
The Katzman family from Toronto at the airport before making Aliyah to Israel
(photo credit: KATZMAN FAMILY)
A group of 28 olim arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport Thursday, one day before Israel goes into a three-week nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The majority of the immigrants were part of a Nefesh B'Nefesh Group Aliyah flight from New York, with some coming from Toronto as well. Four families took part in the organized arrival.

The arrival of the group was coordinated with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency and the Jewish National Fund (JNF). According to the nonprofit, immigration to Israel saw a 150% increase over the last few months.

"In these times of global uncertainty, we never cease to be amazed and stand in awe of the resilience of the Olim who are continuing to make Aliyah despite all the challenges of COVID," Nefesh B'Nefessh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass said.

"Their yearning to return home and actualization of their dreams underscores the visceral connection between the Jewish People and our eternal homeland. Nefesh B'Nefesh, together with our partners, will continue to offer holistic support to all our Olim as we pray for a healthy and meaningful year ahead."

Varying in age, the youngest being seven and the oldest being 94, the immigrants are expected to live in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu in central Israel. 

"I am glad that the skies have remained open for Aliyah and olim have been continuing to arrive on schedule during these challenging times," Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata said. 

"Despite the lockdowns and [coronavirus]-related restrictions, we proudly continue our holy work of Aliyah," she added.

"I congratulate today’s new olim from the United States who will be joining over 13,500 olim who have arrived in Israel during 2020, in order to celebrate the beginning of the Jewish New Year in the land of their forefathers."

According to Shata, "the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, under my leadership, is prepared and ready to welcome all future olim arriving during and after the lockdown period. These olim will never be alone, as we will do our utmost to take care of all their needs."

The group will be placed in a 14-day quarantine as per the Health Ministry's regulations. On Thursday, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the lockdown restrictions that are set to come into effect Friday at 2:00 p.m. local time.

"Due to quarantine requirements I will be solo for Rosh Hashanah this year, a new first," 29-year-old Stamford native Asher Daniels said.

"Considering the circumstances, I am just glad to be able to enter the country and proceed with establishing my new life in the Jewish homeland," he added. 

According to Daniels, "Aliyah is more than a physical move from one location to another, it represents a spiritual ascension. I suppose there is no better time for a new beginning than the new year."

According to Nefesh B'Nefesh, some 2,443 Jewish immigrants have come to Israel between September 2019 and September 2020. Some 539 families and 544 children have immigrated during that time. 

Jerusalem remains the most popular destination of the immigrants, with Tel Aviv coming in second.


Tags Israel aliyah nefesh b'nefesh Coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by