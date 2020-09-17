Nefesh B'Nefesh's last flight of olim for 5780 lands day before lockdown

A group of 28 olim arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport Thursday, one day before Israel goes into a three-week nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.





The majority of the immigrants were part of a Nefesh B'Nefesh Group Aliyah flight from New York, with some coming from Toronto as well. Four families took part in the organized arrival.





The arrival of the group was coordinated with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency and the Jewish National Fund (JNF). According to the nonprofit, immigration to Israel saw a 150% increase over the last few months.





"In these times of global uncertainty, we never cease to be amazed and stand in awe of the resilience of the Olim who are continuing to make Aliyah despite all the challenges of COVID," Nefesh B'Nefessh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass said.





"Their yearning to return home and actualization of their dreams underscores the visceral connection between the Jewish People and our eternal homeland. Nefesh B'Nefesh, together with our partners, will continue to offer holistic support to all our Olim as we pray for a healthy and meaningful year ahead."





Varying in age, the youngest being seven and the oldest being 94, the immigrants are expected to live in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu in central Israel.





"I am glad that the skies have remained open for Aliyah and olim have been continuing to arrive on schedule during these challenging times," Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata said.





"Despite the lockdowns and [coronavirus]-related restrictions, we proudly continue our holy work of Aliyah," she added.





"I congratulate today’s new olim from the United States who will be joining over 13,500 olim who have arrived in Israel during 2020, in order to celebrate the beginning of the Jewish New Year in the land of their forefathers."





According to Shata, "the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, under my leadership, is prepared and ready to welcome all future olim arriving during and after the lockdown period. These olim will never be alone, as we will do our utmost to take care of all their needs."





The group will be placed in a 14-day quarantine as per the Health Ministry's regulations. On Thursday, the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the lockdown restrictions that are set to come into effect Friday at 2:00 p.m. local time.





"Due to quarantine requirements I will be solo for Rosh Hashanah this year, a new first," 29-year-old Stamford native Asher Daniels said.





"Considering the circumstances, I am just glad to be able to enter the country and proceed with establishing my new life in the Jewish homeland," he added.





According to Daniels, "Aliyah is more than a physical move from one location to another, it represents a spiritual ascension. I suppose there is no better time for a new beginning than the new year."





According to Nefesh B'Nefesh, some 2,443 Jewish immigrants have come to Israel between September 2019 and September 2020. Some 539 families and 544 children have immigrated during that time.





Jerusalem remains the most popular destination of the immigrants, with Tel Aviv coming in second.

