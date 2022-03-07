The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
KKL-JNF takes in dozens of orphaned children from Ukraine

The children coming from the Chabad "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian will be staying in Ness Harim Field School near Jerusalem, and will enjoy activities and tours in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 13:41
Children arriving to Israel from Chabad "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr (photo credit: Jorje Novominsky)
Children arriving to Israel from Chabad "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr
(photo credit: Jorje Novominsky)

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund today (Sunday) received about 100 orphaned children from the Chabad "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. The children along with some of the local orphanage staff arrived at the field school and were received with excitement and joy along with cheers resonating from the audience.

After landing at Ben Gurion Airport and attending the reception, the children and staff from the orphanage arrived at the KKL-JNF field school in Ness Harim, where the KKL-JNF staff and children from the area awaited them with a warm and loving welcome.

The children are expected to stay at the field school for about a month and will enjoy a variety of activities, educational workshops, and they will tour around the country.

The children, who came to Israel with the help of the Friendship Foundation, will receive from KKL-JNF the very best conditions possible for their stay in the country, after leaving the chaos of Ukraine.

Children arriving to Israel from Chabad "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr (Credit: Jorje Novominsky)

Avraham Duvdevani, Chairman of KKL-JNF: "KKL-JNF, as a leading Jewish organization, cannot stand aside in the face of the situation in which the Jews of Ukraine find themselves. We are happy to have welcomed the lovely children who came from Ukraine. KKL-JNF will hold various activities for them so that they can enjoy their time in Israel. At this difficult time, the Jewish people are uniting and helping every Jew in distress.”

New olim from "Alumim" orphanage in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr (Credit: Jorje Novominsky)


