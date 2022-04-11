Recently, an assortment of healthcare professionals gathered at the Marriott Hotel in Teaneck, New Jersey, with big folders in hand containing their diplomas and specialization certificates.

Those doctors took the time to dismantle the certificates hung on their walls to present them to Health Ministry officials in order to take a significant stride toward making aliyah: getting their licenses converted.

MedEx, a two-day event organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh alongside the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Health Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA, hosted 350 healthcare professionals from 15 different states who are exploring the idea of aliyah, taking the first or finalizing the last step needed to make the move – or one of the many steps somewhere in between.

There, participants had the opportunity to convert their medical license on the spot, interview for work so they can secure a job before landing in Israel and meet with representatives of kupot cholim (health funds) and hospitals in order to gain a better understanding of Israel’s health care system.

Noah Zucker, general surgeon at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center from Ogdensburg, New York, was one of those healthcare professionals laying the groundwork for his new life in Israel.

Zucker, whose wife is Israeli, often visited Israel – and each time, he asked why he was returning back home to the United States.

“I have such a strong connection to the land and I feel most comfortable while I’m there. It’s really important to me to be able to link up my professional life and desire to live in Israel,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

“I grew up in the Labor-Zionist youth movement. Israel was always part of my dream,” he said. “It really played a very important part in my development as a person. Although a lot of the changes in the country have been away from that kibbutz system and social democracy, it still has a lot of the fundamental aspects of society that tends to care for its population in a way you don’t necessarily see in other places. I really think that’s important.”

A graduate of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s medical school and a former volunteer for the Physicians for Human Rights clinic in Tel Aviv, Zucker is enamored with the Start-Up Nation and its multiple medical innovations, which still manages to be very compassionate in terms of how it regards its population.

At MedEx, he was able to get some valuable facetime with different hospital representatives who will be critical for the networking process once he arrives in Israel - something he hopes will happen soon as he plans to make aliyah this year.

“It’s great to have a one-stop-shop all in one place," he said. "That was very challenging. The most difficult part was doing it without Nefesh B'Nefesh’s help. So when they stepped in, it was extremely helpful.”

MedEx is instrumental in not only helping olim (new immigrants to Israel) cut through red tape, but also in ensuring that highly skilled medical professionals make their way to Israel - something the Jewish state desperately needs as it is facing an acute personnel shortage in the healthcare industry.

“The pandemic has highlighted in Israel the need for additional qualified medical professionals in all specialties, and we therefore remain committed to creating opportunities for these potential olim to explore their options and minimize the logistical obstacles of the licensing process,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“Our MedEx track has proven to be an indispensable element of their aliyah process, and it was exciting for us to once again host this in-person event, especially as we continue to see an increase in aliyah interest by medical professionals from across North America.”

In addition to Fass, other dignitaries who attended the MedEx event included of the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee Director-General Ilan Shochat; Minister Oded Forer; Israeli Consul General of New York Asaf Zamir; Health Ministry Associate Director-General Dr. Sefi Mendlovic; and former coalition head and former chairwoman of the Knesset Health Committee, MK Idit Silman.

Since its inception, Nefesh B’Nefesh has assisted more than 770 physicians and 2,800 other medical professionals with their aliyah process. Most are now employed in hospitals, health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and the private sector.