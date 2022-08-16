The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Nefesh B’Nefesh welcomes 225 new olim on Summer Aliyah Charter Flight today  

Join the Aliyah Live Stream of Nefesh B’Nefesh Charter Flight #63. They will be welcoming our 75,000th Oleh on this flight!

By NEFESH B NEFESH
 
AUGUST 16, 2022 13:43
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal
 
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata is seen greeting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Israel through Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022. (photo credit: Noga Melasa/Aliyah and Integration Ministry)
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata is seen greeting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Israel through Operation Israeli Guarantee, on March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: Noga Melasa/Aliyah and Integration Ministry)

Join the LIVE broadcast!

Wednesday, August 17, 06:45 ISRAEL Time 

Two hundred twenty-five new immigrants from North America will be landing at Ben Gurion Airport Wednesday morning on the 63rd Nefesh B’Nefesh chartered Aliyah flight with El Al Israel Airlines. The flight is coordinated in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA. 

The new Olim come from a variety of backgrounds, culturally and demographically, including 19 US states and one Canadian province. The flight is also bringing a diverse group of professionals who will be contributing their unique talents to communities throughout Israel, including 27 medical professionals who will be improving Israel’s medical system and helping to solve the shortage of medical personnel in the country. Seventy-two Olim on the flight are part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-KKL Go Beyond initiative, which is aimed at developing Israel’s peripheral regions and Jerusalem.   

In addition, the flight is bringing 40 future lone soldiers who, once they become Israeli citizens, will be required to enlist in the IDF, as are all Israeli citizens at the age of 18. The lone soldiers will be arriving as part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, some of whom will be drafting through Tzofim-Garin Tzabar, and they will be joining the 3,500 lone soldiers from around the world who are currently serving in the IDF. 

Among those expected to greet the newcomers are Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Pnina Tamano-Shata, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, and CEO of JNF-USA, Russell Robinson, along with Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart. 



Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh kkl olim
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by