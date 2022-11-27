The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Nefesh B’Nefesh to present outstanding Anglo Olim with Annual Bonei Zion Prize

Join LIVE: Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize to be awarded to inspirational English-speaking Olim who have significantly contributed to the State of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 18:34
Binei Zion Prize (photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
Binei Zion Prize
(photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)

WATCH LIVE!

Monday, November 27, 17:00 Israel time

Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize to be awarded to inspirational English-speaking Olim who have significantly contributed to the State of Israel

Nefesh B’Nefesh will honor eight exemplary English-speaking Olim for their outstanding contributions to Israeli society at the Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion award ceremony on Monday, November 28, at 5 PM Israel time. 

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA facilitate Aliyah from North America, will be holding its annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony to pay tribute to eight Olim who have made a remarkable impact on Israel. The honorees will be celebrated at the Beit Ha’Am cultural center in Jerusalem in the presence of Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Margaret Adams, representing the Adams family, who are the prize benefactors.

Eight recipients were chosen by a panel of committee members and represent excellence achieved in a variety of fields, including Education; Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports; Young Leadership and Lifetime Achievement.

The 2022 Bonei Zion recipients include:

  • Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, President of the Schechter Institutes, Inc. and President Emeritus of the Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, in Education.
  • Prof. Arthur I. Eidelman, Founder of the Department of Neonatology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in Science and Medicine.
  • Pamela and Aba Claman, Co-Founders of Thank Israeli Soldiers, in Community & Non-Profit.
  • Prof. Morris Hartstein, Founding Director of Operation Ethiopia, in Global Impact.
  • Prof. Harry Ben Zion Brand, Architect and Founder of the Israeli Planners Association, in Culture, Arts, & Sports. 
  • Asher Fredman, Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, for Young Leadership.
  • Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

MK Pnina Tamano Shata, Minister of Aliyah and Integration,  will receive the Special Recognition Award for her efforts and support for the entire Olim community during her tenure as minister and throughout her public life to date. 

The Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize, established by Nefesh B’Nefesh in September 2013, formally recognizes the achievements of outstanding Olim from English-speaking countries and their contribution to the State of Israel. It is an expression of appreciation for Olim who helped bring Israel forward, and in recognition of those who encapsulate the spirit of modern-day Zionism. 



Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh olim Sylvan Adams
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by