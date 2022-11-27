WATCH LIVE!

Monday, November 27, 17:00 Israel time

Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize to be awarded to inspirational English-speaking Olim who have significantly contributed to the State of Israel

Nefesh B’Nefesh will honor eight exemplary English-speaking Olim for their outstanding contributions to Israeli society at the Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion award ceremony on Monday, November 28, at 5 PM Israel time.

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA facilitate Aliyah from North America, will be holding its annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony to pay tribute to eight Olim who have made a remarkable impact on Israel. The honorees will be celebrated at the Beit Ha’Am cultural center in Jerusalem in the presence of Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Margaret Adams, representing the Adams family, who are the prize benefactors.

Eight recipients were chosen by a panel of committee members and represent excellence achieved in a variety of fields, including Education; Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports; Young Leadership and Lifetime Achievement.

The 2022 Bonei Zion recipients include:

Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, President of the Schechter Institutes, Inc. and President Emeritus of the Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, in Education.

Prof. Arthur I. Eidelman, Founder of the Department of Neonatology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in Science and Medicine.

Pamela and Aba Claman, Co-Founders of Thank Israeli Soldiers, in Community & Non-Profit.

Prof. Morris Hartstein, Founding Director of Operation Ethiopia, in Global Impact.

Prof. Harry Ben Zion Brand, Architect and Founder of the Israeli Planners Association, in Culture, Arts, & Sports.

Asher Fredman, Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, for Young Leadership.

Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

MK Pnina Tamano Shata, Minister of Aliyah and Integration, will receive the Special Recognition Award for her efforts and support for the entire Olim community during her tenure as minister and throughout her public life to date.

The Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize, established by Nefesh B’Nefesh in September 2013, formally recognizes the achievements of outstanding Olim from English-speaking countries and their contribution to the State of Israel. It is an expression of appreciation for Olim who helped bring Israel forward, and in recognition of those who encapsulate the spirit of modern-day Zionism.