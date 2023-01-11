Aliyah Minister seeks to promote Aliyah of entire communities

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer met with Orthodox rabbis from North America and asked them to assist him with promoting Aliyah of entire communities. Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) told these Orthodox community rabbis and representatives of the Yeshiva University that Sofer met with the rabbis at the Nefesh B'Nefesh center in Jerusalem.

The rabbis congratulated Sofer on his assumption of office and told him that they would help him with the challenges he faces in the world of Aliyah.

The rabbis told Sofer that "strengthening the olim communities in Israel will encourage [American] Jews to to make Aliyah."

Countering assimilation

The rabbis added that "Aliyah to Israel may be a counter effect to assimilation," of American Jews. Sofer told the rabbis that he is "happy to meet" them and added that he is encouraged to "hear about the challenges [of Aliyah], the difficulties and the questions that arise from the community of olim from North America." Sofer shared that he supports "group Aliyah," meaning the Aliyah of groups or entire communities to Israel, who live in the same neighborhoods or municipalities. "Making Aliyah as a group will make it much easier for American Jews to be integrated in Israel." He added that he would "love to be in continuous contact," with the rabbis and shared that by "working together, we will be able to do good things for the State of Israel.''

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer meets with a delegation of Orthodox rabbis from North America. (credit: COURTESY OF ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

Among the rabbis who were present at the meeting were Rabbis Aryeh Lebowitz, Eli Belizon, Shmuel Marcus, Issac Rice, Shay Schachter, Daniel Stein, Larry Rothwachs, Yeshai Bane and Efraim Polakoff.

Sofer's budget and plans

As published by The Jerusalem Post, Sofer will have a budget of up to NIS 350 million per year that “will be allocated for the purpose of programs to encourage the aliyah of young Jews from the US and France.” This adds up to NIS 1.4 billion during the assumed four-year term of prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Sofer insisted on this budget since his party, the Religious Zionist Party (RZP), is focused on promoting more aliyah from Western countries. A majority of the olim coming from these countries are Jewish and trained in professions that are useful for the Israeli economy. The RZP sees olim from these communities in Israel as natural constituents for their party: A large percentage of olim from France and the US are orthodox and politically conservative.