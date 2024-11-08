Finding home in Jerusalem: Oren Cohen on real estate, Aliyah, and building roots in Israel

In a recent conversation at the "Coming Home: Aliyah in Times of War" Jerusalem Post conference, Oren Cohen, the founder of Oren Cohen Real Estate Group, shared his journey of building a life and finding a home in Jerusalem. His passion for the city's history and dedication to helping people establish roots in Israel was clear throughout the interview.

Introducing his blog, "Once Upon a Time in Jerusalem," which he started two and a half years ago, Cohen told host Tamar Uriel Be'eri: "Every Friday, I take a piece of the city. Some old house, some street, mainly real estate-related, and share its history and its evolution." For Cohen, Jerusalem's stones tell a story of generations, reflecting 3,500 years of history. "Every building people pass by has a chain of changes—sometimes a century or more of transformation," he said.

Catch up on all you missed from the "Coming Home: Aliyah in Times of War" broadcast >>

With over 30 years of experience in Jerusalem's real estate market, Cohen views his work as more than just business. "We find it, first of all, a big privilege to work in Jerusalem," he said. "It's a big mission to bring people back to the only Jewish land in the world." Seeing the happiness of new homeowners, especially those making Aliyah, gives him a sense of purpose. "People pray three times a day—not to Miami, not to New York, but to Jerusalem," he remarked.

Cohen emphasized the essential steps for those seeking to buy a home in Israel, stressing the importance of working with trusted professionals. "The key is people," he emphasized. "It's all about finding the right people who can guide you through the process—from understanding the market and taxes to navigating contracts and finances." His firm offers a "one-stop shop" approach, guiding clients through every stage, from initial market education to connecting them with trustworthy professionals like lawyers, architects, and interior designers.

His agency's expertise caters to foreign buyers, particularly those moving to neighborhoods with vibrant communities like Rechavia, Bakka and the German Colony. "Our specialty is in foreign buyers," he explained. "We know exactly which community fits each client's needs, whether they are young families or retirees."

He elaborated on new residents' cultural and logistical challenges and how his team ensures that clients feel supported throughout the transition. "Israel is not simple," Cohen admitted. "When people arrive, we surround them with the best options to make it a smooth journey."

In the context of rising antisemitism worldwide, Cohen noted that more people are now considering Israel as a haven. "People are realizing the importance of raising their children in a place where they can walk proudly as Jews," he said, adding that while he would love for Aliyah to stem from a passion for Israel, safety and identity have become significant motivators.