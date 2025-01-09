Navigating aliyah: Key benefits for new olim and long-term returnees  

The Israel-Hamas war has led to significant discussion surrounding the increased antisemitism Jewish people and communities in the Diaspora are facing and how immigration to Israel will be impacted by the fallout of the war.

New olim and returning residents are eligible for a variety of benefits and tax breaks in Israel meant to encourage their residency in Israel and support their transition; and lawyers Eli Doron and Doron Pesso - tax experts from law firm Doron, Tikotzky, Kantor, Gutman, Amit, Gross & Co. created a special guide of these benefits.

Who are olim and returning residents?

New olim (immigrants to Israel) are those who have just become residents and citizens of Israel for the first time, while returning residents are those who have ceased their residency in Israel for at least five years and are returning to Israel, the guide explained.

Returning residents coming back to the country after more than ten years have a different status, and they are often eligible for the same tax benefits as new olim.

The center or returning residents' lives must be outside of Israel during the time they are not residents. Olim on the 64th Nefesh B’Nefesh charter flight pose with the organization’s co-founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart; Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer; and ministry Director-General Avichai Kahana. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN, YONIT SCHILLER)

What benefits are new olim eligible for?

New olim in Israel are eligible for an "absorption basket" (sal klita) granted by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. This basket includes a grant to help with integration, subsidies for ulpan Hebrew lessons, help with rent, and more, the attorneys explained.

New olim are also eligible for partial or full coverage of higher level education tuition, special scholarships, help purchasing an apartment (including special mortgage terms), and more, they said.

New olim also qualify for special tax advantages, including a tax break on income from abroad for ten years, a tax break on VAT on personal imports, and more.

What benefits do returning residents qualify for?

Returning residents who have been out of the country for ten years or more qualify for many of the same benefits new olim qualify for, the guide said.

Returning residents who have been out of the country for ten years or more qualify for many of the same benefits new olim qualify for, the guide said.

Benefits for returning residents include benefits with employment, counseling, education, tax breaks, and more, it explained.

What benefits exist for buying a home in Israel?

New olim and returning citizens who have been out of Israel for over ten years are not required to pay tax on purchasing a home for up to NIS 1.9 m. as of 2024, the attornies explained, adding that tax beyond this amount is reduced by 0.5% up to NIS 6 million.

Eligibility for this benefit begins one year before Aliyah and lasts seven years after.