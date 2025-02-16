From the countryside to the White City: An olah’s journey to entrepreneurship

Growing up in a quiet village in northern England, Grace Lancer never imagined she would one day call Tel Aviv home. Raised in a largely secular household despite her Jewish heritage, she had little exposure to Jewish traditions beyond the occasional Passover meal with extended family.

Her first visit to Israel was in 2009 for a cousin's wedding in Herzliya, followed by a short stay in Jerusalem. While it was a memorable trip, Israel was not on her radar as a potential home.

A decade later, that changed. Tel Aviv’s reputation as a vibrant, non-stop city was gaining traction, with its image plastered across London’s Underground. A self-described nightlife enthusiast, Lancer was intrigued. When she visited Israel in January 2019, she felt something shift. “I just knew I had to come back,” she said.

Taking the leap to aliyah

Later that year, she returned for a brief visit shortly after quitting her job and embarking on a self-employment journey. The trip reaffirmed her connection to Tel Aviv, but she was hesitant about committing to aliyah without having financial stability.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on hold. For two years, she remained in the UK, unable to travel. But when Israel's borders reopened in 2022, she booked a six-week remote work trip to Tel Aviv. This time, she knew – aliyah was the next step.

“As soon as I landed back in the UK to gray skies and rain, I knew it was time to start my aliyah process,” she said.

Navigating bureaucracy and cultural shifts

Unlike many new immigrants, Lancer found the transition to life in Israel relatively smooth. Having traveled extensively, she was accustomed to adapting to new cultures. Her gradual move – spending extended periods in Israel on a tourist visa before officially making aliyah – helped ease the process.

However, one challenge stood out: Israeli bureaucracy. “Becoming an Israeli citizen meant mountains of paperwork, often in Hebrew, which was tough to navigate,” she admitted.

Despite her secular background, she embraced Israel’s cultural and communal life. Holidays became an opportunity to gather with both international and Israeli friends, and she appreciated the sense of community that is felt all around Tel Aviv.

One unexpected aspect of life in Israel that resonated with her was the directness of Israelis. "I love Israeli people. They have a tough exterior, but it's refreshing. I prefer honesty and straight communication – it fits my personality."

Coming from London, where the city’s vastness often felt isolating, she found Tel Aviv’s intimacy and strong communal spirit appealing.

Building a business with a mission

Lancer’s journey to entrepreneurship was fueled by a realization: She was not cut out for the corporate world.

In 2015, she was hired by a human resources tech company for her personality and being a good cultural fit. By 2019, she was pushed out for no longer fitting the corporate mold. Feeling lost, she stumbled upon a Facebook ad for a free two-day workshop in London on life coaching.

“I had nothing to lose, so I went. By the end of the weekend, I was sold and enrolled immediately into a coaching diploma course.”

Her business, unmute, was born from her passion for helping professionals break free from corporate constraints. She challenges the idea that success requires a polished, corporate persona.

“Too many people preach authenticity, but it’s just a buzzword. I help my clients build real, unfiltered brands that actually stand out,” she explained.

The reality of entrepreneurship in Israel

Unlike many immigrants, Lancer has not faced significant business challenges, as her work is fully online and her clients are primarily international.

However, bureaucracy remains a hurdle. Looking ahead to 2025, she plans to expand her work within Israel’s hi-tech ecosystem, helping companies refine their messaging for global markets.

“I’m an extrovert, and sometimes I miss sitting around a table and bouncing ideas off people. I know my services are needed here, especially in hi-tech, where companies must communicate effectively to attract international investors and audiences,” she said.

Overcoming setbacks and looking ahead

As for many entrepreneurs, Lancer’s journey has not been without difficulty.

“There were so many moments where I thought about giving up. 2022 was a bad year for me in business, and I remember thinking so many times, ‘Is it easier to just go back to a 9 to 5 job?’”

Her family’s unwavering support kept her going. “I know so many people whose families tell them, ‘Maybe you should just go back to a job.’ It’s so comforting to have that unwavering support from people who also believe in me.”

Reflecting on her experiences, she acknowledged the importance of tackling bureaucratic tasks head-on. “Because of the language barrier, things take longer. I used to put off difficult tasks, but I’ve learned that’s a mistake.”

She is determined to make 2025 a breakthrough year. “Last year, I struggled with self-doubt and comparison. But now, I’m refocused. My goal is to secure international speaking gigs and consulting opportunities with start-ups and SMEs [small and medium enterprises].”

Advice for new entrepreneurs in Israel

For those considering launching a business in Israel, Lancer’s advice varies by industry.

“If it’s a service-based business with low overheads, my advice is to start today without delay. But if it requires renting space or significant investment, do your research first and set everything up properly to maximize profits from the start. The biggest challenge in growing a business is always money, and many fail simply because they run out of funds,” she said.

Her journey – from a London commuter to an entrepreneur in Tel Aviv – has been one of resilience, adaptability, and self-belief. As she looks to the future, she is ready to take her business to the next level in the place she now calls home. ■