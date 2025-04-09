Resilience in aliyah: 27,281 immigrants make Israel their home amid uncertainty

Despite the ongoing war, 27,281 new immigrants to Israel have remained undeterred, choosing to relocate to the Holy Land in spite of the security challenges. The Aliyah Ministry released a summary of immigration data on Wednesday, detailing the flow of immigrants to Israel since Passover 5784 in April 2024.

New beginnings are afoot for new immigrants to Israel, or Olim, hailing from countries in all corners of the world. Learn how to buy your home in Israel with confidence >>

Russia leads the number of new immigrants to Israel over the past year, with 15,188 coming from the country. The next leaders in aliyah numbers are the United States, France, and Ukraine.

Beyond the “typical” countries of origin, people arrived as individuals from countries including South Korea, Kenya, Zambia, and even Afghanistan, adding a unique twist to the Olim community.

Olim come from a wide range of ages—212 immigrants in the last year were at or above the age of 85, with 5,700 under 18 moving with their families of the 15,020 who moved since Passover last year. The largest group, making up 16% of immigrants, is the 25-34 year age range, 4,519 people. Olim from North America arrive on a special '' Aliyah flight'' to the Ben Gurion airport (credit: Flash 90-)

New immigrants settled in 286 communities

Among those who moved here in the last year was Salomé Bokobza, 30, who moved to Israel from France. “I never really considered Aliyah until my trip here two pesachs ago, in 2023.

I am pretty traditional — I keep shabbat and keep kosher — and I found it harder and harder to do so in France, especially as a young professional,” she told the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

“I would always feel a bit different, and on the side, I couldn’t spontaneously ‘grab a bite’ if I was going out or traveling. I always felt like I had to check if I could easily find kosher food, which was a massive struggle. But when I’m in Israel, it’s not even a thought. I know wherever I go, I can find something and no one will tell me ‘I don’t know what that is,’ when asking if something is kosher.”

“The same goes for Shabbat; I just couldn’t bear anymore the ‘you Jewish people never work’ or ‘can’t you just do Shabbat another day? The muslims can postpone Ramadan’ kind of comments,” she noted. “I started to really think about [making aliyah], and then I met my boyfriend who is Israeli. After October 7 happened, when I was still a tourist. More than ever, I felt disconnected from my friends and circle in France; no one could really understand or care. I felt like I did not belong anymore, so I sped up my aliyah process to leave ASAP, and here I am,” she said.

“So far, so good. It has not been an easy ride, but to me, it is worth every minute. Even hours at Misrad Hapnim won’t make me want to leave!” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Like many other Olim in her age bracket, Bokobza significantly boosts the Israeli labor market. Immigrants to Israel come with a variety of skills: 1,345 people working in medicine, 3,236 engineers, 297 artists and athletes, and 13 farmers. These are in addition to countless immigrants working in other industries, including education, high-tech, and beyond.

New immigrants settled into 286 different communities nationwide, with Tel Aviv-Jaffa leading the way, absorbing 15.5% of immigrants, or 4,215 people. This was followed by Netanya, which absorbed 4,066 people, and Haifa, which had 3,032 new immigrants last year.

Immigrants did not stay only in big cities; they also found their way to communities like Carmei Gat, Mitzpe Ramon, Ma’ale Gilboa, and Revava.