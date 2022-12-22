The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
New government to invest 1.4 billion shekel in olim from France and the US

Sofer insisted on this budget since his party, the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) seeks to promote more aliyah from Western countries.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 15:33
New olim are seen having arrived in Israel (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
New olim are seen having arrived in Israel
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Benjamin Netanyahu's new government is expected to be installed next week and details from the coalition agreement obtained by The Jerusalem Post expose its obligations towards the issues of aliyah and absorption.

One of the paragraphs in the coalition agreement exposes that the new Aliyah and Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer will have a budget of up to NIS 350 million per year "will be allocated, for the purpose of programs to encourage the aliyah of young Jews from the US and France. This is NIS 1.4 billion during the government's term.

Sofer insisted on this budget since his party, the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) seeks to promote more aliyah from Western countries. In these countries, a majority of the olim are Jewish and are trained in professions that are useful for the Israeli economy. In addition, the RZP sees olim from these communities in Israel as natural constituents for their party: a large percentage of olim from France and from the US are orthodox and conservative politically.

Differences between olim from different countries

According to the agreement, the government will also try to compare the conditions of the olim of Bnei Menashe with those of olim from Ethiopia and other third-world countries. Descendants of Bnei Menashe tribes in India need to convert after they arrive in Israel, as do Ethiopian olim, but aren't entitled to budgets and conditions as the olim from Ethiopia are. Ethiopian olim receive support for buying an apartment and extra funding in almost every aspect of life. Bnei Menashe olim have a difficult time integrating into Israeli society and there is a high unemployment rate for these immigrants in Israel. Most of Bnei Menashe olim are affiliated with religious Zionist communities.

In addition, the government is expected to "promote the vision of Ethiopian Jews in Israel," and will seek to "empower rabbis and leaders who grew up in religious Zionist circles within the Beta Israel community throughout the country and will assist in the continued absorptions of [Ethiopian] immigrants in Israel." In this project, the agreement doesn't specify the funds that will be invested.

Most of the Ethiopian olim aren't considered entitled for aliyah according to Israel's Right of Return law, but offered citizenship as first degree relatives of Israeli citizens. Many of them will begin a process of conversion to Judaism after arriving in Israel. (credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH AGENCY) Most of the Ethiopian olim aren't considered entitled for aliyah according to Israel's Right of Return law, but offered citizenship as first degree relatives of Israeli citizens. Many of them will begin a process of conversion to Judaism after arriving in Israel. (credit: COURTESY OF THE JEWISH AGENCY)

The agreement also states that the government will "adjust the budget of the various relevant programs in the 'flexible budget' to the scope of the immigrants in 2022." The 'flexible budget is about NIS 500 million. Since the rates of aliyah have more than doubled in 2022, the new minister wishes to alter the budget in order to be able to offer these new olim the services they're entitled to, but also have their needs fit into the regular budget that will need to be expanded because of the large wave of aliyah.

In addition, in the years 2023-2026, an amount of no less than NIS 350 million per year will be allocated, for the purpose of promoting programs to encourage young immigrants from the USA and France.

The RZP has also demanded to have the government promote a religious Zionist candidate for the chief rabbi. They will also promote a new Kashrut Law, that will be different and more strict than the one of the outgoing government. 



