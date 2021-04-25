The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News

How Israel emerged from COVID-19 - Live interview with Prof. Ronni Gamzu

Prof. Ronni Gamzu will speak about corona, medical innovation and aliyah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
APRIL 25, 2021 15:02
Jerusalem Post
Former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“We achieve more, because we mix Israeli DNA with the DNA of other communities around the world,” says Prof. Ronni Gamzu, director of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and former coronavirus commissioner.

WATCH HERE!

This Sunday, at 1 PM EDT/8 PM Israeli time, Nefesh B’Nefesh will be hosting a fascinating dialog between Gamzu and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz about aliyah, medical innovation and Israel’s emergence from coronavirus. 
Gamzu will describe his experiences growing up as the child of Iranian immigrants and how his background influenced his life and medical career. 
As the director of Sourasky, he will discuss the growing impact of the aliyah of North American medical personnel on Israel’s healthcare system and how they contribute to medical innovation. 
Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Credit: Courtesy)Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Credit: Courtesy)
“We have a lot to gain from them and a lot to offer to them,” says Gamzu. He will also discuss advances in medical treatment that are being made at Sourasky and how high-tech advancements are leading to new treatments and therapies.
Gamzu will also provide an in-depth analysis, based on his experiences as head of Israel’s Corona Cabinet, on the country’s strategies in dealing with the pandemic and the steps that Israel is taking in returning to normal life. 


Tags aliyah Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by