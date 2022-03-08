The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

AIPAC defend recent round of endorsements: “Imperative to build the broadest possible coalition"

The progressive group J Street sharply criticized the PAC for its endorsement, noting that some 35 of the Republicans AIPAC’s list voted not to certify the 2020 presidential elections.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 20:46
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
THEN-PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington in 2018.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

WASHINGTON – The American Israel Public Affairs (AIPAC) PAC pushed back against criticism after its first round of endorsements. Last week, the pro-Israel group, announced its first round of endorsements ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The list included 61 Republicans and 59 Democrats.

“Since launching 10 weeks ago, America's Pro-Israel PAC has raised over $1.67 million and an additional $1 million for candidates,” AIPAC PAC tweeted. “We support pro-Israel Democratic & Republican members of Congress and congressional candidates to secure the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

However, the progressive group J Street sharply criticized the PAC for its endorsement, noting that some 35 of the Republicans AIPAC’s list voted not to certify the 2020 presidential elections.

"Claims of 'bipartisanship' cannot excuse support for candidates who only respect election results when their party wins,” J Street said in a statement.

“AIPAC’s support for these candidates endangers American democracy and undermines the true interests and values of millions of American Jews and pro-Israel Americans who they often claim to represent,” Laura Birnbaum, J Street’s National Political Director, said in a statement. 

J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami (credit: Wikimedia Commons)J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Marshall Wittmann, AIPAC Spokesperson, rejected the criticism. “Unlike other groups which have ideological and partisan agendas, we are a single-issue organization that is focused on our mission of building bipartisan support in Congress to strengthen the US-Israel relationship,” he said. “At a time when Israel faces growing threats from Iranian regional aggression, it is imperative to build the broadest possible coalition in Congress to help ensure that the Jewish state has the critical resources to defend itself.”

A person close to the PAC said that the sole criteria for evaluating candidates is there because of their efforts on behalf of advancing the US-Israel relationship. “This is a very highly polarized partisan environment, and it takes focus and discipline to not go astray from the mission, which is a bipartisan mission,” the source said.

Tom Dine, former head of AIPAC (1980-1993), said that AIPAC’s old policy of not endorsing candidates worked. “AIPAC’s new policy is a public failure,” he said. “Under such circumstances, the challenge is to correct the policy and return immediately to the no endorsement rule - and fold up the political action committees immediately, returning the money to the donors,” said Dine. “Failure has no place in the US-Israel relationship.”

Last December, AIPAC surprised many when announced that it would establish two new PACs, that would allow the pro-Israel lobby to directly fund political campaigns. That was a major shift after 70 years in which AIPAC avoided entering the campaign arena, to be able to balance relationships with both sides of the aisle.



Tags aipac j street 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
4

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by