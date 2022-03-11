The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US Senate approves $1b. for Iron Dome in $1.5 trillion omnibus bill

The US showed "overwhelming commitment to Israel’s security," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 06:39
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The US Senate approved late on Thursday an omnibus bill that would fund the federal government until September. The 1.5 trillion package comprises all 12 fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills and supplemental $14 billion to support Ukraine. The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

Jewish groups and Israeli officials welcomed on Thursday the passage of the new bill that included $1 billion for Iron Dome replenishment and $250 million for the nonprofit security grant program (NSGP).

“AIPAC applauds the U.S. Congress for providing historic funding for Israel’s security and other key provisions in the omnibus funding bill for Fiscal Year 2022,” the group said in a statement.

“A strong Israel makes America more secure,” AIPAC wrote. “This critical assistance helps ensure our ally has the resources needed to defend itself against growing threats. Iron Dome has saved countless Israeli and Palestinian lives and helps prevent war.”

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) welcomed the new bill as well. “From core support enabling Israel to defend itself against tyrants that seek its destruction, to the vital resupply of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, we welcome Congress including critical aid to Israel within the Omnibus bill, which now heads to the President’s desk,” said CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee. 

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed ''Bipartisan Background Checks Act'' passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed ''Bipartisan Background Checks Act'' passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane said in a statement: ‘It is our duty and obligation as Jews to do all we can to ensure that we safeguard our community in America and around the world in this time of great need.”

“The provisions in this federal legislation will go a long way toward protecting our communities in the United States and in Israel and will provide relief to those suffering in Ukraine. We thank our elected leaders for this important work on behalf of so many, and we urge all parties to bring these measures to fruition without delay,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli officials thanked the House of Representatives for passing the bill. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the decision on Twitter and in statements to the media.

"Thank you to the US Congress for your overwhelming commitment to Israel’s security [and] for passing the critical security package — including the replenishment of the life-saving Iron Dome," Bennett wrote.

He specifically mentioned US President Joe Biden's efforts. "Thank you for your leadership [and] friendship. Together, we are stronger."

Gantz also thanked Biden, Congress and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as well as Democratic politicians House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Stanley Hoyer.

"The strategic connection between us and the US, which is based on an alliance of interests and values, is crucial for Israel's security and for maintaining its military superiority in the region, and we will do everything to strengthen and safeguard it," Gantz wrote.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote, "next the Senate will vote (which will happen soon) and then it’s off to the President's desk for signature. Our unbreakable bond!!"

The Iron Dome funding has been stalled for six months. Last September, the House of Representatives approved a stand-alone bill to provide Israel with $1b. for replenishing the anti-missile system. The vote passed with an overwhelming majority: 420 members voted in favor of the bill, and only nine voted against it. In the Senate, however, Republican Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky blocked several attempts to fast-track the bill by unanimous consent. Paul said that while he supports the Iron Dome, he thinks “it should be paid for.”

The NSGP has been a major agenda item for many Jewish organizations as well. Since the terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, many Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double its budget. The program permits houses of worship and other threatened nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each.

The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, more secure doors and hiring of personnel. The bill would establish a dedicated NSGP office at the Department of Homeland Security, providing support mechanisms to eligible nonprofit organizations, and simplifying and streamlining the application process. It would also increase congressional oversight of the program. 



Tags Israel Iron Dome Joe Biden US Israel US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by