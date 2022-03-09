New omnibus bill to include $1 billion for Iron Dome replenishment

WASHINGTON - The House Appropriations Committee released on Wednesday an omnibus bill that includes $1 billion for Iron Dome replenishment and $250 million for the nonprofit security grant program (NSGP).

The package consists of all 12 months of the 2022 fiscal year appropriations bills and supplemental funding to support Ukraine and manage the COVID-19 pandemic. A vote on the bill is expected in the upcoming days.

The Iron Dome funding has been stalled for six months. Last September, the House of Representatives approved a stand-alone bill to provide Israel with $1 billion for replenishing the anti-missile system. The vote passed with an overwhelming majority: 420 members voted in favor of the bill, and only nine voted against it. In the Senate, however, Republican Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky blocked several attempts to fast-track the bill by unanimous consent. Paul said that while he supports the Iron Dome, he thinks “it should be paid for.”

The NSGP has been a major agenda item for many Jewish organizations as well. Since the terror attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, many Jewish organizations have urged Congress to double its budget. The program permits houses of worship and other threatened nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each.

The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, more secure doors and hiring of personnel. The bill would establish a dedicated NSGP office at the Department of Homeland Security, providing support mechanisms to eligible nonprofit organizations, and simplifying and streamlining the application process. It would also increase congressional oversight of the program.

“From Pittsburgh to Charleston to Colleyville, we have seen how important Nonprofit Security Grants are for securing our community and other faith communities, which is why we are so grateful to Congress for increasing funding to unprecedented levels,” said Jewish Federations President and CEO Eric Fingerhut. “We will work with bipartisan champions of this program to ensure that it continues to grow until there is enough funding to secure every synagogue, church, mosque and vulnerable nonprofit facility.”