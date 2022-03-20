The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US police officer accused of using knee restraint on 12-year-old girl

An attorney for the girl said that it "mirrored the same maneuver that Derek Chauvin used to murder George Floyd."

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 21:01
A Kenosha police vehicle is parked outside a defensive perimeter that has been erected around the Kenosha Municipal Building in response to the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, August 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
A Kenosha police vehicle is parked outside a defensive perimeter that has been erected around the Kenosha Municipal Building in response to the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, August 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

An off-duty police officer accused of placing his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to restrain her after a school fight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is under investigation and remains employed, the city's police department said in a statement.

The March 4 incident at Lincoln Middle School drew fresh public attention after the city's school district, which employed Shawn Guetschow as a part-time security guard when he was off duty from the city police force, publicly released a video of it on Friday.

It comes the year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who used a similar knee restraint on George Floyd as he cried "I can't breathe," was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison.

Guetschow resigned from his security guard post for the Kenosha Unified School District, but remains employed by the city police force, Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter.

The district provided Reuters with surveillance video of the incident, showing two female students fighting in a lunchroom before two adults intervened. One of the adults took one of the students to the ground, placing his knee on her neck while handcuffing her, the video showed.

Hennepin County medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testifies on the tenth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 9, 2021 in this (credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)Hennepin County medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testifies on the tenth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 9, 2021 in this (credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

An attorney for the girl said during a news conference last week that it "mirrored the same maneuver that Derek Chauvin used to murder George Floyd."

Guetschow "held her face against the floor, he positioned himself behind her, lifted his right leg, and pressed his knee down into the back of her neck," said Drew DeVinney, the attorney for the girl, who was identified only as "Jerrel Perez's daughter."

She "told him she couldn't breathe," DeVinney said, but "the officer continued to push his knee into Jerrel's daughter's neck," adding that Guetschow eventually handcuffed and arrested her.

According to US media, Guetschow said he resigned from his role with the school system due to the "mental and emotional strain" the event has brought upon his family. Attempts to reach Guetschow for comment on Sunday were unsuccessful.

Kenosha has a troubled past with police using force.

In August 2020, a white Kenosha police officer shot a Black man several times in the back in front of his young children. That man, Jacob Blake, was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The incident sparked days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the United States. The officer was not charged in the incident.

In June, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed into law a measure that bans police use of chokeholds.

The school district, noting that DeVinney threatened legal action against the district, the officer and the police department, declined to comment on Sunday other than to say that Guetschow resigned from his school role on March 15.

Kenosha Police declined further comment on Sunday. DeVinney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Tags United States police Wisconsin police brutality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
3

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
4

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by