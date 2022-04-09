The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump Jr. texted Meadows after 2020 election to press Trump second term - CNN

"We have operational control," Trump Jr. told Meadows, according to a CNN review of the message turned over to the US House of Representatives panel investigating last year's deadly attack.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 01:43

Updated: APRIL 9, 2022 01:44
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to young people waiting to hear his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
Donald Trump Jr. speaks to young people waiting to hear his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., June 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Donald Trump Jr. texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election to outline ways to keep his father in office, CNN reported, citing a review of the message turned over to congressional investigators.

The text from then-President Donald Trump's eldest son was sent November 5, 2020, as votes in several states were still being tallied, and laid out ideas to subvert the Electoral College process to ensure a second term for Trump, CNN said on Friday.

"We have operational control," Trump Jr. told Meadows, according to a CNN review of the message turned over to the US House of Representatives panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the US Capitol.

"We have multiple paths We control them all," Trump Jr. wrote, outlining a plan involving lawsuits and recounts in swing states as well as alternative slates of "Trump electors," CNN said. If that failed, Trump Jr. suggested Congress could instead vote to reinstall Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Major news media projected Democrat Joe Biden the 2020 winner on November 7 - two days after Trump Jr's text to Meadows - and the Electoral College certified the Biden's victory on December 14.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Relation to the Capitol Insurrection

Congress was poised to certify the results on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers into hiding and delaying the certification for hours.

The House panel is investigating the attack, which has been linked to seven deaths and nearly 800 arrests.

Representatives for Trump Jr. did not immediately reply to a request for comment. His lawyer Alan Futerfas told CNN: "After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded."

Representatives for Meadows could not immediately be reached. His lawyer George Terwilliger declined comment to CNN.

Trump has called the House probe a politically motivated attack.

Representatives for the House panel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the CNN report.



Tags 2020 United States elections Donald Trump Jr. Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by