Rep. Haley Stevens defeats Rep. Andy Levin in highly anticipated Democratic primary

The race in Michigan between progressive Levin and moderate Stevens caught the attention of both AIPAC & J Street PACs. AIPAC called Stevens's Tuesday victory "monumental" for US-Israel relationship.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 05:54

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2022 06:27
US Congresswoman Haley Stevens listens during a "End The Gun Violence" Town Hall in Commerce Township, Michigan, US, October 1, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
US Congresswoman Haley Stevens listens during a "End The Gun Violence" Town Hall in Commerce Township, Michigan, US, October 1, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

In a critical Michigan primary featuring two Democratic members of Congress, Rep. Haley Stevens defeated Andy Levin Tuesday night after redistricting pitted the two incumbent House members against each other in a race that was heated among Jewish and pro-Israel groups. 

The race between progressive Levin, 61, who is Jewish, and moderate Stevens, 38, caught the attention of both American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and J Street PACs. Last December, AIPAC announced that it would move to establish a PAC and contribute to campaigns directly for the first time. Thus, the two organizations’ PACs supported candidates running against each other. In Tuesday’s primary, AIPAC-PAC backed Stevens while J Street PAC backed Levin.

"Rep. Stevens, a progressive Democrat, was backed by the AIPAC PAC and received significant financial support from leaders in our community through the AIPAC Political Portal. She becomes the 10th pro-Israel Democratic candidate we've helped this cycle to defeat a primary challenger who worked to weaken the US-Israel relationship."

Betsy Berns Korn, AIPAC President

Stevens worked on Democratic presidential campaigns and is a veteran of the Obama administration’s efforts to revive the auto industry after the 2008 recession. She is not Jewish. When it comes to Jewish issues, she is laser-focused on staunch defense of Israel against its adversaries and is skeptical of a reentry into the Iran nuclear deal.

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) speaks during a news conference on congressional staff unionization efforts on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) speaks during a news conference on congressional staff unionization efforts on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

In a statement celebrating Stevens's victory, AIPAC said: "Tonight was a monumental victory for our community and our work together to strengthen the US-Israel relationship. This political battle was bigger than just the candidates on the ballot," AIPAC's statement continued. "It was an opportunity to defeat a detractor of the US-Israel relationship and to strengthen support for Israel – both within the Democratic Party and in Congress overall."

"Rep. Stevens, a progressive Democrat, received significant financial support from leaders in our community through the AIPAC Political Portal. She becomes the 10th pro-Israel Democratic candidate we've helped this cycle to defeat a primary challenger who worked to weaken the US-Israel relationship," AIPAC said. 

Congressman Levin was characterized by Ha’aretz as "one of Israel’s biggest critics in Congress." He is reportedly  friends with Rashida Tlaib, the Detroit congresswoman who does not agree with Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. 

Other than Israel issues, there are not many differences in the two Democrats’ voting records, though Levin supports the party’s progressive agenda, like Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All.

Levin also introduced the Two-State Solution Act. “A two-state solution is the only way to ensure Israel’s survival as a democratic state and a national home for the Jewish people while fulfilling the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations for a state of their own with full respect for their political and human rights,” his website states.

He criticized AIPAC-PAC’s support for Stevens. At an event in June he said, “It’s not acceptable as a moral Jewish person to support people who are undermining our democracy. It’s not about getting endorsed by AIPAC. It’s about taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from them.”

AIPAC-PAC contributed $5,000 and $676,924 in direct contributions through the AIPAC-PAC portal, and an additional $4.2 million through United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-linked super-PAC.

The J Street Action Fund,  according to vice president of communications Logan Bayroff,  spent over $700,000 to help re-elect Rep. Levin. Via JStreet PAC, over $300,000 was directly contributed to Rep. Levin’s campaign.

Bayroff said Rep. Levin was "aggressively and unfairly targeted by AIPAC and their GOP megadonor-funded Super PAC."

Redrawn maps, incumbents face off

In January, Michigan’s 11th district was redrawn as part of statewide congressional map changes, leading the two incumbent Democratic House representatives first elected in 2018, Stevens and Levin, who were cordial allies, to become primary opponents, each fighting for the Detroit-area seat come November.

JTA/Ron Kampeas and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report. 



