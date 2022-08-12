The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

New IRS will have 'more soldiers than the entire Israeli army' - Sen. Kennedy

The Inflation Reduction Act is still awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives. Senator Kennedy is not the only member of the GOP to raise concerns about the bill.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 11:11
US Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) departs the Senate floor following a vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US August 6, 2022. (photo credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)
US Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) departs the Senate floor following a vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US August 6, 2022.
(photo credit: KEN CEDENO/REUTERS)

Senator John Kennedy claimed on Thursday that the recent economic bill passed by the Senate would double the size of the IRS and that it will have "more agents, or soldiers, than the entire Israeli army." The claim was made in a live television interview with Fox News. 

According to a 2021 assessment by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the IDF has approximately 169,500 active personnel.

The IRS currently has about 80,000 employees according to the Associated Press. This includes much more than just enforcement officers; there are clerical workers, customer service representatives and others. The AP further cited Natasha Sarin, the Treasury Department's counselor for tax policy and implementation, explaining that the Inflation Reduction Act is meant to fund increased efforts to crack down on high-level tax evasion.

Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center and former Treasury official said that the nearly $80 billion promised by the bill will also pay for general improvements at the agency, such as tech updates.  

GOP objections to the bill

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2021. (credit: Republican Jewish Coalition/JTA)Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 5, 2021. (credit: Republican Jewish Coalition/JTA)

The Inflation Reduction Act is still awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives. Senator Kennedy is not the only member of the GOP to raise concerns about the bill.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted on Tuesday saying, "Do you make $75,000 or less? Democrats' new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you - with 710,000 new audits for Americans who earn less than $75k."

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted on August 6 that “The Manchin-Schumer bill will create 87,000 new IRS agents to target regular, everyday Americans.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) claimed in an interview  with The Post Millennial, a conservative Canadian publication,  at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “It’s going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and it’s going to arm — as in guns, you know, Democrats are always upset about guns — 70,000 of these IRS agents.” 



Tags IDF Politics ted cruz US politics US Senate usa Marjorie Taylor Greene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by