The views held by US citizens on the US Supreme Court are more negative and politically polarized than they have been in the last 30 years following the overruling of Roe v. Wade, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center that was released on Thursday.

The survey was conducted within the first two weeks of August and included over 7,600 American adults in the process. 48% of Americans have favorable views of the court, which is down from 70% with favorable views two years ago. 49% view the court unfavorably.

Only 28% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters view the court favorably today, which is an 18% decrease since the beginning of the year.

Positive views of the court increased among Republican and conservative-leaning voters with a 73% positive viewership - compared to 65% two years ago

Does the court have a single political affiliation?

Half of Americans say the court is conservative/right-wing. Two years ago, only 20% said it was conservative.

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, US, June 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG)

41% in the survey said the court is "in the middle" politically, whereas only 7% say the Supreme Court is liberal/left-wing.

Does the US Supreme Court hold too much power?

64% of Democrats say that the Supreme Court has too much power - a 40% increase since January. Overall, 45% of American adults overall say the court has too much power.

48% say the Supreme Court has the right amount of power and 5% say the court doesn't have enough power.

Do the Supreme Court justices keep their own political beliefs out of decisions?

Half of Democrats say justices do not do a good job in keeping their own political beliefs out of major cases - nearly twice the amount of Democrats who said the same thing last January.

A quarter of Democrats say justices do either a fair or good job of not allowing political views to influence decisions, compared to one-third of Republicans.