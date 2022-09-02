The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Positive views of US Supreme Court sharply decline after Roe v. Wade overturn - PEW

The survey was conducted within the first two weeks of August and included over 7,600 American adults in the process. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 22:13
ABORTION RIGHTS demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court, as it announced the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision in June. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/REUTERS)
ABORTION RIGHTS demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court, as it announced the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision in June.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG/REUTERS)

The views held by US citizens on the US Supreme Court are more negative and politically polarized than they have been in the last 30 years following the overruling of Roe v. Wade, according to a new survey conducted by the Pew Research Center that was released on Thursday.

The survey was conducted within the first two weeks of August and included over 7,600 American adults in the process.  48% of Americans have favorable views of the court, which is down from 70% with favorable views two years ago. 49% view the court unfavorably.

Only 28% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters view the court favorably today, which is an 18% decrease since the beginning of the year.

Positive views of the court increased among Republican and conservative-leaning voters with a 73% positive viewership - compared to 65% two years ago

Does the court have a single political affiliation?

Half of Americans say the court is conservative/right-wing. Two years ago, only 20% said it was conservative.

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, US, June 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG) Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, US, June 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG)

41% in the survey said the court is "in the middle" politically, whereas only 7% say the Supreme Court is liberal/left-wing.

Does the US Supreme Court hold too much power?

64% of Democrats say that the Supreme Court has too much power - a 40% increase since January. Overall, 45% of American adults overall say the court has too much power.

48% say the Supreme Court has the right amount of power and 5% say the court doesn't have enough power.

Do the Supreme Court justices keep their own political beliefs out of decisions?

Half of Democrats say justices do not do a good job in keeping their own political beliefs out of major cases - nearly twice the amount of Democrats who said the same thing last January.

A quarter of Democrats say justices do either a fair or good job of not allowing political views to influence decisions, compared to one-third of Republicans.



Tags Supreme Court abortion survey Pew Research Center Roe vs. Wade
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by