WASHINGTON - As the negotiation between Iran and the superpowers is again on hold, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said on Monday that the Iranian leadership cannot be trusted.

“The Iranian leadership is not someone we can trust or do business with,” Gottheimer said at The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. “They’ve been spending more time with Russia and China in an alliance against Ukraine. They are sharing technology on Drones, [on] every front,” he said.

He noted that there have been months when it seemed as if a JCPOA revival could happen any minute, and “months where it looks dead.”

“Right now it looks like it’s not moving forward but we’ve thought that before,” the New Jersey Congressman said.

Last month, Gottheimer led a bipartisan group of 50 lawmakers, 34 Democrats, and 16 Republicans, who came forward to raise concerns about the deal. “Every time it looks like the deal could go forward, a bunch of us would say ‘hold on a second, first you should come to Congress.’”

US Representative Josh Gottheimer at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He noted that he is a part of a group of lawmakers who opposed the JCPOA from the start and have been clear about their concern, “that Iran hasn’t been honest and have continued their terror programs and now it’s getting worse with the IRGC attacking Americans, attacking our bases.”

“I led a group of us saying ‘hold on, if you move forward with this, you’re going to face a tough vote in the House,’ Gottheimer said. “I think it’s been pretty clear, including several months ago to say that we have deep concerns and I’ve had constructive talks with the administration, they know it’s a foolish path to go on, and I’m just trying to be transparent.”

Asked about members of his Party who used antisemitic tropes on several occasions, Gottheimer said: “From the moment those initial comments were made, I led efforts making it clear that those comments were antisemitic and the BDS movement is antisemitic. The most important thing is to speak out when these comments are made without giving unnecessary tensions.”

Speaking about antisemitism in New Jersey, Gottheimer said that often swastikas were painted on his signs, “and you’ll find people say I work for - Israel and not the US, which is, by the way, an [antisemitic] trope.”

“Antisemitism in New Jersey is second highest behind New York,” he said. “It is, unfortunately, a regular thing we deal with and we need to speak out against it every time it happens, which I do.”