The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

RJC announcing a massive $750,000 ad buy in Pennsylvania

The Republican Jewish Coalition spent $500,000 on the race in 2020 and decided to increase its spending this cycle.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 21:08
Democratic Representative-elect Susan Wild of Pennsylvania puts her hands on the shoulders of Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York as they arrive for a class photo with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic Representative-elect Susan Wild of Pennsylvania puts her hands on the shoulders of Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York as they arrive for a class photo with incoming newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania’s 7th district is gearing up for a rematch of the 2020 elections between incumbent Susan Wild, a Democrat, and Lisa Scheller, a Republican.

And although Wild had the edge the last time the two Jewish candidates faced each other, this time seems different as the Cook Political Report placed the race in the “lean Republican” column, and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball considered it as a toss-up.

On Wednesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition announced a massive $750,000 ad buy, targeting Wild as “Wildly Out of Touch.”

The new campaign will be broadcast on TV, claiming that “Wild is a liberal elitist who voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time,” and that “together they created policies that have caused inflation, causing prices of groceries and energy to skyrocket – devastating working families.”

“The Republican Jewish Coalition is proud to support Lisa Scheller for Congress to represent the people of Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton counties – an area of Pennsylvania that has been severely underserved by elitist Democrat Susan “Wildly Out of Touch” Wild,” said RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks.

A campaign video shows Lisa Scheller working out in a boxing gym. (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT/JTA) A campaign video shows Lisa Scheller working out in a boxing gym. (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT/JTA)

“While Susan Wild robotically spouts DC talking points that the Biden-Pelosi economy is ‘booming,’ the voters in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district know that’s simply not true – historic, skyrocketing inflation is hurting Pennsylvania families from the grocery store to the gas station – and politicians like Susan Wild are part of the problem,” he said.

Republican Jewish Coalition supporting Jewish candidates in multiple states

The organization spent $500,000 on the race in 2020 and decided to increase its spending this cycle as it seeks to elect more Jewish Republicans for Congress. There are currently two Jewish Republicans serving in the House: Lee Zeldin from New York and David Kustoff from Tennessee. However, Zeldin will not seek reelection as he is the Republican candidate for New York Governor. RJC supports several additional Jewish candidates in competitive races, including Matt Jacobs, (California’s 26th district); Leora Levy (Connecticut, Senate); and Max Miller (Ohio’s 7th district.) Thus, the race between Scheller and Wild becomes one of RJC’s key races this upcoming midterm election.

“A lot of things that are different this time,” Scheller told The Jerusalem Post in an interview last month.

“Redistricting in Pennsylvania has moved the race to a more Republican district. But also, the environment in the country is moving things more towards Republicans as well.”

She said that “a failed leadership, inflation, gas prices and energy crisis that put a tremendous pressure on folks who can least afford it,” can change the outcome of the race this time.

Wild told the Post in an interview in 2020 that she would oppose reentering the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. “I don’t think that if we were as a country to reenter it, it would [not] be under the same circumstances or terms. And I think that, frankly, a Biden administration would probably have a hard time getting the consent of Congress to reenter the JCPOA that previously existed.”

“Israel is important, and it’s certainly important in a race where you have two Jewish women running against each other,” said Wild.



Tags republican Democrats Pennsylvania Republican Jewish Coalition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by