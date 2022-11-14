The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

'Cockeyed optimist' Biden pushes unity with Republicans after Democrats retain Senate

"I'd rather talk with the Republican leadership", President Biden told reporters in Cambodia.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 18:26
US President Joe Biden makes a statement about the U.S. midterm elections during his visit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden makes a statement about the U.S. midterm elections during his visit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

As midterm election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, US President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around.

This weekend, he was partially vindicated as Democrats retained control of the US Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat.

"I know I'm a cockeyed optimist," Biden told reporters in Cambodia, referencing a sunny song from the musical South Pacific, "but I'm not surprised by the turnout." His next step, he said, is to reach across the aisle to Republicans.

"I'd rather talk with the Republican leadership when that’s settled as to what we're going to try to get done in the lame duck and just take it slow, in terms of what the priorities are."

Joe Biden

Continued control of the Senate and improving prospects in the House of Representatives give the Biden White House more room to win approval for judicial and other nominees and a better chance that Democrats can pass more Ukraine funding and domestic social programs.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference following his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Voters' rejection of conspiracy theorists seeking to take over elections as too extreme also gives weight to Biden's long-standing belief that the United States is more united, and more moderate than recent history suggests.

Asked what Democrats would do next, Biden said "I'd rather talk with the Republican leadership when that’s settled as to what we're going to try to get done in the lame duck and just take it slow, in terms of what the priorities are."

The World has watched the midterms

Since leaving Washington on Thursday for climate, ASEAN and G20 meetings, Biden has phoned home regularly to congratulate Democratic candidates who won their races, including Senator Catherine Cortez Matso, whose victory in Nevada assured Democrats of a continued majority and Chuck Schumer of the Senate Majority spot.

A Democratic victory in a Georgia Senate runoff on December 6 would give the party outright majority control, bolstering its sway over committees, bills, and judicial picks. Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of the House as officials continued counting ballots, with returns still flowing in for several races.

As of Sunday evening, Republicans had won 211 seats and the Democrats 206, with 218 needed for a majority.

World leaders at an East Asia summit of ASEAN nations told Biden they are closely following the election results, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"One theme that emerged over the course of the two days was a theme about the strength of American democracy and what this election said about American democracy," Sullivan said, adding that Biden "feels that it does establish a strong position for him on the international stage."

"One theme that emerged over the course of the two days was a theme about the strength of American democracy and what this election said about American democracy."

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden planned to speak with leaders in the Senate and the House but did not elaborate when the conversations would take place.

The Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said he would again reach out to Republicans who are not aligned with what he called former President Donald Trump's extremist agenda. Asked why he thought they would listen this time, Schumer was blunt.

"Because they lost," Schumer told CNN. "The red wave proved to be a red mirage."

Biden traveled to the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, and will return to Washington on Thursday. He has said he will invite Republicans and Democrats to the White House once he returns.

Jean-Pierre said Biden's priorities included avoiding a government shutdown, protecting Medicare and Social Security, protecting abortion rights and marriage equality, and would work with Republicans to continue to push forward his agenda.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told NBC's "Meet the Press" program on Sunday that Biden would continue to build on his track record in securing bipartisan infrastructure legislation and the first major gun law in over 30 years. "He's made some real progress, but he has a lot more to do," she said.

Dunn said even with a 50-50 split Senate and a very narrow House majority, it had "not been all that easy" to move forward on legislative priorities over the first two years of Biden's presidency, but some major legislation had still been passed.

"The reality is that the people of this country want progress. They want people to work together ... and they want their leaders in Washington to put their priorities first, and not necessarily political priorities," she said.



Tags United States Joe Biden republicans Democrats american politics midterm elections
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by