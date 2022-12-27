NEW YORK – New York Rep.-elect George Santos confessed on Monday to a multitude of lies he made on the campaign trail, including about his education, work experience and falsely claiming to be Jewish.

Santos, who came clean to The New York Post, insisted that the controversy won’t deter him from serving out his two-year term in Congress.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos, the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to the House, said during his exclusive interview. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Santos, elected to Congress during last month's midterm elections to represent the Long Island- and Queens-based 3rd District, was accused of lying about his family history, saying on his campaign website that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

Now Santos is insisting that he's “clearly Catholic,” but continues to claim that his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and later converted to Catholicism.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was `Jew-ish.'”

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry." George Santos

What hasn't George Santos lied about?

Evan and Taac are joined by candidate for NY-3 George Santos to discuss his Covid-19 episode, his run for the House of Representatives and the current state of Emperor Cuomo’s madness. (credit: Empire State Conservatives Podcast via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

On December 18, Santos joined the Republican Jewish Coalition on Long Island, where he was just elected to Congress, for a menorah-lighting to mark the first night of Hanukkah. He’d been invited as one of just two freshmen Republican Jews elected to Congress in November.

The following morning, The New York Times published a blockbuster expose alleging that much of what Santos, 34, had said about his education, his wealth, his business experience, and even where he lives is false or at least questionable.

On Monday, Santos, who claimed on his resume to work for high profile Wall Street firms, confessed that he "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, suggesting that he probably could have used a better choice of words.

Instead, Santos said, he worked for Link Bridge, which did business with both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos said on Monday.

He also admitted he had not graduated from Baruch College, nor “from any institution of higher learning.”

Santos was accused of not being gay because he was married to a woman until 2020. Santos addressed those claims with the Post on Monday as well, saying he was married to a woman for five years but is now married to a gay man, adding that his married life is personal.

The Republican Jewish Coalition did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's immediate request for comment.

JTA contributed to this report.