The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US Rep. Santos opens door to resignation - 'if 142 people 'ask'

George Santos, who lied about his educational, professional and religious background, promised to resign if 142 people asked but later rescinded the statement.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 18:48

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2023 19:22
US Rep.-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, greets a colleague in the House Chamber during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House at the US Capitol Building on Jan. 06, 2023. (photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)
US Rep.-elect George Santos, a New York Republican, greets a colleague in the House Chamber during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House at the US Capitol Building on Jan. 06, 2023.
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES)

Embattled US Representative George Santos on Thursday told reporters he would resign from office if 142 people urge him to do so, amid controversy over his string of false claims about his work and personal background during last year's campaign for office.

"If 142 people ask for me to resign I will resign," the Republican congressman replied to reporters as he hurriedly exited a Capitol Hill office and entered an elevator.

Reporters were unable to ask him the significance of 142.

However, upon walking into his office during a separate exchange with reporters, Santos was asked whether he would resign, and he said, "I will not resign. I will be continuing to hold my office elected by the people."

 "I will not resign. I will be continuing to hold my office elected by the people."

Santos

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he would leave Santos' fate up to the Ethics Committee and voters, echoing comments made the previous day.

US REPRESENTATIVE-Elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video. (credit: George Santos campaign/Reuters) US REPRESENTATIVE-Elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video. (credit: George Santos campaign/Reuters)

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Republican officials, many of them from Santos' New York City-area district, demanded the newly elected congressman's resignation.

Santos' false claims

Santos has admitted to fabricating much of his resume, including that he holds degrees from New York University and Baruch College and that he had worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He also claimed he was a Jew whose grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two.

"He's a complete and total fraud. Lied to the voters of the 3rd Congressional District in New York. Deceived and connived his way into Congress," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also from New York, told reporters.



Tags fraud congress republican republicans usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by