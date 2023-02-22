The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Proud Boys viewed US Capitol Riot as 'next American Revolution' -testimony

Jeremy Tarrio and four other Proud Boy members have been on trial on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors allege was their plan to use violence to stop the transfer of presidential power

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 21:26

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 21:27
AN EXPLOSION caused by a police munition is seen as supporters of then-US president Donald Trump riot in front of the Capitol Building, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
AN EXPLOSION caused by a police munition is seen as supporters of then-US president Donald Trump riot in front of the Capitol Building, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

A former member of the far-right Proud Boys group told a jury on Wednesday that the group was “desperate” to stop former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election and viewed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as the start of the “next American Revolution.”

Jeremy Bertino, 43, testified at the trial of former Proud Boy leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and four other members of the organization that in the days leading up to the riot at the Capitol, the group increasingly believed they would have to take action to stop Trump’s defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

“My belief was that we had to take the reins and pretty much be the leaders that we had been building ourselves up to be,” Bertino said.

A MOB of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump climb through a window they broke, as they storm the United States Capitol Building in Washington, on January 6, 2021 (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) A MOB of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump climb through a window they broke, as they storm the United States Capitol Building in Washington, on January 6, 2021 (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Bertino was not present at the Capitol the day of the riot after he was injured in a stabbing in Washington, D.C., in December 2020.

Bertino, of Belmont, North Carolina, pleaded guilty last fall to seditious conspiracy charges. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to cooperate with the government.

The jury on Wednesday was shown messages in which Bertino encouraged Proud Boys at the Capitol to keep pressing and “form a sphere” to advance further on the grounds.

In private messages with Tarrio, Bertino expressed elation at the riot, which forced lawmakers to flee and temporarily halted the certification of the election results in the US Congress.

“You know we made this happen,” Bertino wrote in one message to Tarrio.

“I know,” Tarrio replied.

Tarrio and four other Proud Boy members - Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl - have been on trial on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors allege was their plan to use violence to stop the transfer of presidential power.

'No plan to storm the Capitol'

Defense lawyers have argued that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that prosecutors have taken private messages out of context to suggest that there was a broad conspiracy.

Bertino testified that after the December stabbing, which he said left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung, he and other Proud Boys grew disillusioned and began to question their support of law enforcement.

“At this point, things had changed and we weren’t on their side anymore,” Bertino said.

The Proud Boys case marks the third seditious conspiracy trial to arise from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

In two previous trials, several members of the far-right Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, were convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.

 



Tags United States Donald Trump american politics Capitol Insurrection
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by