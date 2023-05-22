The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Republican Senator Tim Scott announces candidacy for US presidency

With only 1% of support among registered Republicans according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, Scott faces an uphill battle in his bid to win the Republican nomination.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 19:52

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 20:09
US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican senator, announces his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential race in North Charleston, South Carolina, US May 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican senator, announces his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential race in North Charleston, South Carolina, US May 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the US Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his upbeat message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump.

In a speech to supporters in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, Scott, 57, leaned heavily into his personal experience as the impoverished child of a single mother as proof that America remains a nation of opportunity.

He emphasized the progress the United States has made on racial issues in recent decades, proclaiming - as he often does - that the United States is not a racist country. He attacked Democrats, meanwhile, for attempting to stoke racial division for partisan gain.

"Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every single rung of the ladder that helped me climb," he said. "And that's why I am announcing today that I am running for President of the United States of America."

With only 1% of support among registered Republicans according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, Scott faces an uphill battle in his bid to win the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

How does US Senator Tim Scott stand out against others in the presidential race?

Some 49% of Republicans plan to vote for Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Trump's closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will jump into the race in the coming days, according to sources with knowledge of his plans.

But Scott is a favorite among donors and fellow lawmakers. John Thune, the no. 2 Republican in the US Senate, introduced Scott on Monday, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a major backer, was also in attendance.

Scott is also popular in South Carolina, which plays a key role in the Republican race. The Deep South state is the third in the nation to hold a Republican nominating contest in the state-by-state battle to determine a presidential nominee.

The senator stands out in part due to his relentless optimism and his calls for unity, which were on full display during his speech. He often points to his own impoverished upbringing as proof that America remains a land of opportunity.

"America is the city on the hill. We are the beacon in the midst of darkness," he said.

Still, it remains to be seen whether a significant number of Republicans find his message appealing.

Many Republicans appear hungry for a bruising fight with Democrats this election. That is particularly true after New York City prosecutors indicted Trump in March on charges he falsified documents to cover up hush money paid to a porn star. Most Republicans consider those charges politically motivated.

Scott did not shy away entirely from confrontational rhetoric and said that under Biden, America was a "nation in decline."

He notably did not mention Trump, but said the Republican nominee would need to be electable.

"We need a president that persuades not just our friends and our base," Scott said.

Trump, meanwhile, used the launch to take a swipe at DeSantis, his main rival.

"Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race," Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform. "It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable."

Scott is likely to be the only Republican senator to jump into the race, an oddity given that the 100-member Senate has traditionally been a staging ground for Republicans with presidential aspirations.



