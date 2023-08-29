The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump's mugshot expression was a calculated campaign strategy

Political science and public relations experts at Virginia Tech believe that Trump and his team carefully planned out how he should look in the mugshot. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 02:40
T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
T-shirts and hats with an image depicting the mugshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

When Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Friday, he made history by becoming the first former US President to have a mugshot taken. 

Trump was booked on felony charges connected to efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. He was booked, fingerprinted, and photographed for a mugshot in a process that took only 20 minutes before he was released under the terms of a $200,000 bond agreement. 

The mugshot was circulated widely online within hours and both supporters and critics of the former president have made merchandise displaying the image. Trump’s supporters have embraced it as a symbol to rally around, while Trump’s critics have mocked it and used it for memes. 

Political science and public relations experts at Virginia Tech believe that Trump and his team carefully planned out how he should look in the mugshot. 

Trump’s mugshot expression tries to convey strength and defiance, likely a strategy used to rile up his base,” says Chad Hankinson, a political science expert at Virginia Tech. “The likely interpretation for them is that he is fearless, powerful, confident, and undeterred by efforts to undermine him.” 

Coffee mugs with an image depicting the mugshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Coffee mugs with an image depicting the mugshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump are pictured after being printed at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Message of the mugshot

Hankinson believes Trump aims to capitalize on his arrest in order to raise funds for his 2024 presidential campaign, a theory supported by the fact that Trump’s team released the mugshot alongside donation requests

“Overall, he views this as a win that will net him more campaign contributions and supporters, and further the narrative that he is the target of politically motivated investigations that are meant to derail his chances of regaining the presidency.”

“Former President Trump has long been said to claim that any publicity is ‘good’ publicity,” according to Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult. “This is another historic ‘first’ for US presidents and arguably another step along the path of a collapsing constitutional republic.”

Cayce Myers, a public relations professor at Virginia Tech’s School of Communication, explained that mugshots in high profile cases are used to send a message and promote a narrative. 

“Often thought of as a degrading experience, mugshots frequently are thought to be unflattering and frequently present the subject as a guilty person who got caught,” says Myers. “In high profile cases there is a strategy for taking a mugshot where the person arrested attempts to send a message to the public with their picture.”

“Trump's expression in his Fulton County Jail mugshot expresses a certain disgust and contempt, which helps promote his narrative that this is an unjust, politically motivated arrest,” says Myers. “Trump's mugshot may become a defining visual for the 2024 presidential campaign, perhaps not surprisingly on both sides.”

While critics of Trump expect the mugshot will be used to undermine his credibility in the 2024 presidential election campaign, Myers agrees with Hankinson’s belief that Trump will likely use the visual of the mugshot to promote his campaign.

 “His indictments have become a rallying cry and platform for his 2024 presidential campaign, and polling in the Republican primary shows that his sizable lead has not diminished despite these legal problems.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by