Pelosi runs for re-election as Trump vies for 2024 presidency

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday announced she would run for re-election to her San Francisco congressional seat.

"Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote," Pelosi said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pelosi, a Democrat who twice served as House speaker, is the first woman to hold the position that is second in line for the presidency if the president is incapacitated.

Pelosi's 2022 announcement

Following the 2022 congressional elections, Pelosi announced she would no longer seek a Democratic Party leadership position in the House, while continuing to serve as a representative.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces that she will remain in Congress but will not run for re-election as Speaker after Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, November 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Her strong campaign fundraising abilities which also benefit fellow Democrats are well-known in Washington political circles.

Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987.