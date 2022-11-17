The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US Speaker Pelosi to step down as leader of the Democrats in Congress

Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House and she said she planned to stay in Congress to provide guidance to her successor

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 19:29

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 19:40
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves her office to announce her decision about her future at the US Capitol in Washington, US, November 17, 2022. (photo credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves her office to announce her decision about her future at the US Capitol in Washington, US, November 17, 2022.
(photo credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that influential post, said on Thursday she will step down as the Democratic leader in the chamber a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority following the midterm elections.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California, has served two stints as speaker. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House and said she planned to stay in Congress to provide guidance to her successor. Jeffries would be the first Black lawmaker to lead one of the major parties' caucuses in Congress.

Pelosi received cheers from her fellow Democrats as she took her place in the House chamber to make the announcement and throughout her remarks.

"The heart of American democracy"

She called the House chamber "sacred ground" and the "heart of American democracy." She recalled visiting the Capitol for the first time as a child when her father was sworn in as a House member. She said that the chamber represented "the people's house" and had done "the people's work."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks through Statuary Hall as she heads to the House floor to announce her future plans in Congress after Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House Chamber in Washington, US, November 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks through Statuary Hall as she heads to the House floor to announce her future plans in Congress after Republicans were projected to win control of the House of Representatives, on the floor of the House Chamber in Washington, US, November 17, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

"American democracy is majestic but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this chamber. And so democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm."

Nancy Pelosi

"American democracy is majestic but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this chamber. And so democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm," Pelosi said, alluding to the attack on the Capitol last year by former president Donald Trump's supporters.

"We the people - one country, one destiny," Pelosi added.

Pelosi also noted the increase in the number of women serving in the House since she first joined it 35 years ago.

Republicans on Wednesday were projected to win control of the House following last week's congressional elections, giving them a narrow majority in the chamber that will enable them to impede Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Democrats retained control of the Senate.

Pelosi has played a central role in getting Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda through Congress, as she did previously for Democratic president Barack Obama. She helped pass Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law as well as major expansions of infrastructure and climate spending under Biden. She also presided over the House when it twice impeached Trump and has been a regular target of criticism from US conservatives.

Pelosi, who has held her San Francisco-based seat since 1987, has been under pressure during the past few years from younger House Democrats to yield power. She was the highest-ranking and most powerful elected woman in US history until Kamala Harris became vice president in January 2021. House speaker is second in the line of succession to the presidency.

Pelosi in recent days had said the Oct. 28 assault on her husband Paul by a politically motivated hammer-wielding intruder in their San Francisco home, as well as other factors, would impact her decision on whether to keep her leadership role.

House Democrats are set to vote on their leaders on Nov. 30.

On Wednesday, House Republicans offered initial support for Kevin McCarthy to serve as speaker when the next Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3.

Jeffries, 52, would herald a new generation of leadership for the Democrats. Pelosi's decision also may have a bearing on whether outgoing House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, and Democratic Whip James Clyburn, 82, will seek top Democratic positions in the new Congress that convenes on Jan. 3.

Clyburn said he planned to stay in leadership but did not know what position he would fill.

"It's up to the caucus," Clyburn told reporters.

Biden turns 80 on Sunday. The aging leadership of the Democratic Party has raised questions about the its next generation even as Americans are living longer.

Pelosi was first elected to the House in a special election and steadily moved up the ranks, securing leadership positions before winning her first term as speaker in 2007.

She first served as speaker from 2007 to 2011 as Democrats rode opposition to the Iraq War to control of the House. She became speaker again in 2019 when Democrats rode a wave of opposition to Trump to win control of the House and was re-elected as speaker in November 2021.

Republican control of the House, projected on Wednesday, gives that party not only the ability to rein in Biden's agenda but to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family.

McCarthy, also from California, currently serves as House Republican leader and will face election by the entire House at the start of the new year. It was not yet clear if he will win enough backing of fellow Republicans to win the speakership.



Tags Democrats democracy Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by