The founder and president of United Hatzalah will meet with the US President Joe Biden and Republican leaders at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Eli Beer, the founder of United Hatzalah, will be addressing Senators, Congress members, Republican nominees for President, and the Republican Party leadership. Beer will recount the traumatic October 7 Hamas attack that began the Israel-Hamas war.

United Hatzalah explained that they hope by having Beer explain the traumatic events, he will garner more support before the Senate votes on a military aid package for Israel.

Beer landed in the US on Thursday, after from the CEO of the Jewish Republican Coalition Matthew Brooks invited him to share his testimony. United Hatzalah (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

“From the beginning of the attack, thousands of United Hatzalah volunteers risked their lives going into the line of fire to save Israeli civilians and soldiers,” said Beer upon his arrival to the US.

“We are now witnessing attempts by the Hamas propaganda machine to deny and minimize the magnitude of these massacres to improve its international standing during the war, and it is our obligation, as those who bore witness to these barbaric acts, to garner unwavering support for Israel from US decision-makers.

"I told some of these stories to the President, and now I am going to tell them to members of the Republican leadership. This issue is not one that is a political issue, it is a human issue, and everyone, on all sides of the political spectrum, in every country, needs to stand up to the perpetrators of these vile acts and say in a loud and clear voice, no more.” Advertisement

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual Leadership Summit

The summit will be attended by former-US President Donald Trump, and many other leaders.

Describing the task ahead of him, Beer said that he would have the opportunity to become "speaker for the dead." This is a reference to the 1,400 men, women, and children murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Beer will share the testimonies of the victims killed during the attack, the 4,800 injured and the first responders who saved countless lives.

Photos and videos of the attack will also be presented, providing a vivid account of the massacre.