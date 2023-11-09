Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated the Florida state legislature’s passing of legislation sanctioning Iran and providing support for Florida’s Jews, the Florida Governor’s Office stated on Wednesday.

The legislation also provided relief for victims of Hurricane Idalia.

The passing of the legislation came on the same day as DeSantis took to the stage in Miami for the third Republican presidential debate.

“I applaud the Legislature for their fast work during this special session,” Governor Ron DeSantis said about the legislation. “Divesting from any company that supports Iran and ensuring that students are able to attend Jewish Day Schools safely is of utmost importance.”

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis was the one who first proposed the legislation, which will, according to the statement from his office, impose “some of the harshest sanctions against Iran of any state in the nation,” by cracking down on certain companies associated with the Islamic Republic. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aside former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy argue on either side of him at the third Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign. November 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

It also allocates $45 million “to safeguard Jewish institutions like schools, synagogues and museums.”

Additionally, according to the statement for the governor's office, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo lauded the governor's "leadership" in Florida's fight against antisemitism.

DeSantis voices support for Israel and Jews at Republican debate

Similarly to the other candidate at Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, Governor DeSantis expressed strong solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people.

“I would be telling Bibi, ‘finish the job once and for all with these butchers Hamas,’” DeSantis said at the debate. “They’re terrorists, they’re massacring innocent people, they would wipe every Jew off the globe if they could. He cannot live with that threat right by his country. That Hamas should release every hostage and they should unconditionally surrender. I’m sick of hearing the media, I’m sick of hearing other people blame Israel just for defending itself. We will stand with Israel in word and in deed, in public and in private.”

The Florida governor also addressed the antisemitism occurring domestically in the US, putting an emphasize in the sharp rise of open antisemitism on college campuses.

“I was the first presidential candidate to say, ‘If you are here on a student visa a foreign national and you are making common cause with Hamas, I’m canceling your visa and sending you home. No questions asked,’” he said.

Additionally, DeSantis went after the anti-Israel student group, Students for Justice in Palestine, slamming the group for, he said, openly admitting to finding common cause with Hamas.

He also criticized President Joe Biden for his approach to addressing antisemitism in the US.

“And what is Biden doing?” DeSantis asked. “Not only is he not helping the Jewish students who are being persecuted, he is launching an initiative to combat so-called ‘Islamophobia.’ No, it’s the antisemitism that is spiraling out of control.”

During the debate, Desantis also highlighted his state's efforts to bring Americans in Israel home after the Hamas massacre on October 7.

Florida's Israel Rescue Operation has completed four rescue flights bringing nearly 700 Americans home from Israel.Two cargo planes with 85 pallets of donated supplies have also arrived in Israel. Thanks to all who helped make this happen. pic.twitter.com/VpnIyv28Fj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 25, 2023

According to a post on the Florida Governer's X, formerly Twitter, account late last month, Florida had delivered 85 pallets of donations to Israel and brought back to the US nearly 700 American citizens.