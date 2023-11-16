US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was revealed to have been part of a private Facebook group that has glorified Hamas multiple times in the past as well as after the October massacre, according to reports by both Fox News and the New York Post.

The Michigan congresswoman has been part of that Facebook group, known as the Palestinian American Congress group, for six years, according to the report.

Fox News had digitally screenshotted the secret Facebook page that showed Tlaib's personal account was amongst its members.

The Fox report also stated that the Facebook group cannot be found on the social media platform's search engine and cannot be accessed by anyone who isn't a member. A report by the New York Post stated that the group also mocked the hostages taken by the terrorist group.

Maher Abdel-Qader, the founder of the Facebook group, had accused Israelis of not being "real Jews" and questioned if the Holocaust had happened while calling Jewish people "satanic," which he later apologized for. Abdel-Qader reportedly has extensive ties to the Democratic congresswoman, Fox also reported. US REPRESENTATIVE Ilhan Omar speaks as Representative Rashida Tlaib looks on at a news conference, on Capitol Hill, in 2021. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Tlaib was also previously censured by the House of Representatives for her anti-Israel statements, which included a video she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that included the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Other screenshots

Other screenshots grabbed by Fox News of the private Facebook group showed one from October 12 of a post where a Hamas terrorist holding an Israeli elderly woman captive with the caption: "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came." Another screenshot a week later saw a member praising Hamas's "achievements" on October 7 in a post that included a photo of a Hamas terrorist.

Another post had a user say he "didn't see Hamas, [I] saw the grandkids of the refugees that were ethnically cleansed from their homeland attacking the grandkids of the colonists who sent them to the diaspora."