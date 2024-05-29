'Yup': Elon Musk affirms informal poll claiming pro-Hamas protesters are Democrat supporters

Elon Musk, the owner, executive chairman, and CTO of X Corp, responded “yup” to a Monday poll on his platform which found the majority of users believe that pro-Hamas protesters are likely supporters of the Democratic Party.

The poll, of 748,398 users, found that 79.6% of X users perceived pro-Hamas protesters of being supporters of the Democratic Party.

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2024

Musk also reposted the poll, describing the findings as “interesting.”

Anyone who conflates pro-Hamas and pro-Palestine is being disingenuous. — 0xAllen ️ (@0xAllen_) May 27, 2024

The informal poll expressly used the term “pro-Hamas” and not pro-Palestinian, which leaves some room for interpretation amongst those polled. The terminology was commented on by multiple X users, some who claimed that “Anyone who conflates pro-Hamas and pro-Palestine is being disingenuous.”

It was not made clear if Gaad Saad, the creator of the poll, was referencing protesters who explicitly supported Hamas or if he was conflating all pro-Palestinian protesters with being pro-Hamas. Pro-Palestinian protesters rally for a cease fire in Gaza during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

There was also no alternative option offered beyond “Democrats” or “Republicans.”

Responses to the poll

While some users responded to the poll positively, others responded by accusing Musk of being overly sympathetic to the Jewish community - or even implying some grander conspiracy.

One user responded with her own poll, receiving 1882 votes as of Wednesday morning, on whether “Jewlon only interacts with Zionists?”

Another wrote “You are pro genocide!”