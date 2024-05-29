Did the Abraham Accords cause October 7th? AOC says 'absolutely'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed agreement with a claim by Twitch streamer Hasan Piker that the October 7th massacre carried out by Hamas was a 'direct consequence' of the Abraham Accords, saying that this was "absolutely" the case in a stream with Piker on Friday.

The two were reacting live to a rally by former president Donald Trump in the Bronx. Trump claimed in the rally that October 7th would have never happened if he had been president.

Piker responded that the attack was a "direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner's and Donald Trump administration's actions like moving the embassy to Jerusalem." Ocasio-Cortez responded "10,000%."

"He is just as responsible for October 7th as anyone else. The fact that he is saying that October 7th would have never happened is ridiculous when it directly happened as a direct consequence of him moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexed territory of Golan Heights as Israeli territory, going against international law, and also conducting the Abraham Accords completely sidestepping the Palestinians on the conversation," added Piker, with Ocasio-Cortez responding "absolutely." THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump hosts the signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel, UAE and Bahrain at the White House in September 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

Ocasio-Cortez's comments were first reported by the Jewish Insider.

Ocasio-Cortez has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in recent months, claiming Israel was intentionally creating a famine in Gaza. The representative has also failed to condemn the sexual violence conducted by Hamas on October 7th.

Piker's past justifying violence against civilians, downplaying October 7th

Piker has repeatedly downplayed the October 7th massacre and justified or excused the murder of Israeli civilians. In an interview conducted just a few weeks after the massacre, he stated that Palestinians have "the legal ground to violently seize back their own homes from these settlers," stressing that any babies living in settlements, who he called "baby settlers," are included in this belief.

Piker has also downplayed a UN report about sexual violence committed by Palestinians against Israelis on October 7th and against Israeli hostages in the months since, claiming that there is "no evidence" for such sexual violence.